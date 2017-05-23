Five reasons why you should experience the Ultimate South West Roadtrip

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

A road trip in the southwest is perhaps the most exciting roadtrip one can imagine; a total immersion into the American way of life. Clarification is needed as to exactly what constitutes the south-west as some definitions include California, and some include Texas as well. If you take both, that’s eight states, and a drive from Houston to San Francisco is around 30 hours and 1,900 miles in length, taking in three different time zones.

That journey would take in mountain gorges, forests and pristine beaches, and cities of millions and deserts of no-one. So it really depends on what you want from your road- trip – but here are five things you can enjoy no matter your final route.

Food

There’s a whole world of difference between what you’ll find in a Tex-Mex diner and a fusion café in San Diego, but the distinction lines are blurring; in the recent GQ choices for best new restaurants of 2017, it was a Japanese-Texan mashup that put Austin in the top ten, with Kemuri-Tatsuya. Menu choices include a ‘Texas ramen’ of beef broth, nori, bamboo and ajitama and more, and a chili cheese takoyaki of octopus fritters topped with chili. California’s food choices are still rich and vibrant enough to give you plenty of choice, such as custom crepes, burritos, and Matt Cain sandwiches (Godfather Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Roast Beef, Salami, Turkey) from Ike’s Place.

Utah’s food choices might include pastrami burgers and jell-o with anything; A New Mexico stop-off might demand green chile stew or sopapillas (cut squares of dough, deep fried and filled with beans, beef, chicken or many other ingredients; and as for Vegas….by the end of the journey you’ll be fit to burst, but thankfully, the rugged outdoors and the watersports might help you burn off the calories. That brings us on to….

The great outdoors

Perhaps no other country has the diversity of landscape of America, and the southwest is prime for exploration. For many, a roadtrip along the Pacific Highway is adventurous enough, with experiences of Big Sur and fabulous beaches and inlets that can’t be imagined unless you’ve driven them. Another logical and iconic journey is Route 66, which starts in LA and finishes in Chicago – but passes through four of the southwest states where it starts.

So what can you do on your journey? Clearly if you’ve never visited them before, Arizona’s Grand Canyon and the Rocky Mountains of Colorado need checking out; the latter is 3,000 miles long and stretches into Canada. English explorer Isabella Bird said: “The Rocky Mountains realize – nay, exceed – the dream of my childhood. It is magnificent, and the air is life-giving.” For a challenge, tackle Mount Elbert – the highest peak at a mighty 4,401 meters.

Another spectacular sight, and much visited, is Antelope Canyon in Page, Arizona. This slot canyon resembles something one would find on a sci-fi movie set on an alien planet, a labyrinth of reds, golds and browns cracked from above by shards of sunlight. It’s guided by Navajo native Americans, whose knowledge enriches the entire experience.

Nightlife

Several cities leap out at you on this trip of a lifetime, such as Las Vegas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Albuquerque, and many others. Vegas is a madness of glitz, glamour and gambling, and the great thing about Sin City is that there’s always something new on the horizon, even if you think you’ve seen it all.

For example, last year three new casinos opened on the north end of the strip including the 203-room Lucky Dragon, but these will be dwarfed by the 3,500 room Resorts World which will ‘boast a “celestial sphere,” which will momentarily flash selfie-style images of guests, a feature clearly aimed at gratifying millennial customers. After a number of delays, it’s now due to open in 2020. In the meantime, you’ll soon be able to watch football there after the Oakland Raiders recently announced their move.

For music lovers, the ‘Live Music Capital of the World’ is a must: Austin, Texas. With proportionally more live venues than anywhere else in the US, this was where Stevie Ray Vaughan, Janis Joplin and the Dixie chicks started out on the road to greatness. However, it still retains its originality and quirkiness, hence the motto ‘Keep Austin Weird’!

Curiosities

These are states with mystery and intrigue, where one can stumble upon the unusual and esoteric in the middle of nowhere, sometimes dating back thousands of years. In the tiny city of Floydada, Texas, there resides a museum solely dedicated to Boston Terriers. In Coalinga, California, there’s the Iron Zoo – a bizarre collection of oil pumping derricks that resemble giant metal animals and humans, from goats to sailors. Go to Golden Valley in Arizona and you’ll be confronted with an entire ghost town in the middle of the Mojave Desert – that’s themed and named after Santa Claus.

Alternatively, you may discover an oddity in the heart of a buzzing city. Have you ever seen the Giant Travelling Man statues built from locomotives, the Adrian E Flatt brass hands collection, or the Texas Woofus Chimera of farmyard animals? All can be found a stone’s throw from one another in the middle of a city of 1.2 million people in Texas – so if you’re booking Dallas hotels this might be a consideration.

Then there’s the better known sights such as Roswell in New Mexico, or at least buildings or monuments linked to famous people or incidents. The Mahr building in Telluride in Colorado would be completely unknown, were it not the target of Butch Cassidy’s first robbery. Likewise, disciples travelling across California often stop off at Shandon, to pay their respects at the James Dean Memorial Junction.

People

There’s a rich diversity of outlook and behavior from the people in these cities and regions – you only need to look at the difference in voting patterns to see that.

They do have certain reputations, but the negative stereotypes are often unfounded. For example, for everyone who loves the idea of the laid-back and progressive Californian way of life, there will be others who don’t like idea of the brash Hollywood-type image that certain TV shows convey. In reality, the latter is usually an image carried by people who’ve never been to the Golden State, although they can undoubtedly be a little difficult for out-of-towners to decode.

Misconceptions also abound with Salt Lake City, in Utah. Many of us will immediately think of Mormons, but in fact there are far fewer Mormons than non-Mormons. A place of no drink? There are almost 120 bars in the city, serving good beer, and it also has one of the largest LGBT communities in the US.

There are many more examples of the nature of friendliness in these states to be found, and sure, you’ll find a few bad stories as well. But the best thing about a road trip is that it’s an evolving story, and one in which you write your own chapters – so if you find somewhere that you don’t like, get back behind the wheel and move on.