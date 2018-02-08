Five incredible facts about study in colleges

There are about 3,500 colleges in USA. The distinction between college and university is not significant. Both of them mean the same – it is an educational object, which provides a chance to obtain higher education. In both of these institutions you can get a bachelor’s, master’s and doctor’s degree.

The difference is that the university is much larger, it has more students, and it can consist of several colleges. For example, Harvard University consists of medical, engineering colleges, business schools, etc.

5 Interesting Facts about College Study

Fact №1. There are junior and community colleges, where you study 2 years and colleges with 4-year studying. The first type of colleges allows students who lack abilities also to study in this college, and some costs of their studying are assumed by local department. Therefore, the training in it is quite cheap for the “local population.”

Often after the end of junior college, the student moves to the third year of the 4-year college and, after completing it, receives a bachelor’s degree. We can say that studying in such a college is a kind of preparation for a more serious study at a 4-year college or university.

Fact №2. Small and medium colleges also take part in creating the educational system. The small one is a college, the number of students in which no more than 1.5 thousand people, in the secondary school from 1.5 thousand to 5 thousand students. Foreign student assistance services are active and allowed by small and medium colleges. They offer special programs for financial support for foreign students. There’re programs that allow these foreigners to adapt to American life. In the United States, there are also specific colleges that differ by sexual or religious peculiarities.







Fact №3. There are several types of scholarships that you can qualify for:

● Common scholarship

● Followship

● Grant

The scholarship usually comes in the form of tuition fees, but at times can include living expenses. It can be paid out of state funds (for example, an organization financed from the state budget), a separate state, the educational institution or fund of its graduates, as well as any other fund.

Another kind of scholarship is called fellowship. In this case, assistance, as a rule, is allocated through informal scientific societies offering scholarships to graduate students, candidates, and doctors of sciences who are engaged in special projects in a particular field. Frequently fellowships are paid to the representatives of various minorities who are not sufficiently represented in this or that field of research – including women.

You can also get a grant. This is a scholarship, which is called a “higher level of scholarship.” The grant is usually allocated to any scientific project (research) and covers entirely the whole cost of its implementation. A grant may be paid by an organization that specifically employs a student to conduct a study.

In addition to the cost of the work itself, the grant usually includes the costs of transport, accommodation, and other related expenses. Many grant programs fund work on doctoral dissertations. Another type of material support is “assistant work” (assistantship).

Fact №4. All subjects of the study (classes) are divided into two groups: the main or related to the profession you’ve chosen, and secondary. Each student is required to take two courses of the English language, two courses of American history, two courses of government organization, and another in the class of art and sociology where you study example uncertainty reduction theory (or psychology, philosophy, history of painting).

There are very few of these classes in comparison with the major classes. All these subjects are offered for training in the last two years of studying, and in college, as a rule, it remains to take only 1-2 grades in order to finish all secondary subjects. Moreover, many students, while still in school, recruit two classes of physics, chemistry and three mathematicians’ classes, thereby facilitating and speeding up their studies in the college.

Fact №5. There is no concept of examination session. The session here is uninterrupted and you have to work 100% constantly to succeed in each subject. Each subject has a certain evaluation structure, and it looks like this: during the semester you will have 3 exams that are estimated as 15% of the total assessment; examinations are held every month (because on average the study lasts 3 months, exam takes its place every month).

These exams cover the study of a certain part of the material on the subject within a month. At the end of the semester there is a so-called “final week”, usually one and a half or two weeks with the final exams.

In addition, home assignments are taken into account, there’re 11 of them and it’s 10% of the total assessment (there are different types of work and the most common is writing an essay, in this case a lot of students tend to ask for a help like do my essays services), and there are also test papers, there are also 11 of them, and this is 15% of the assessment.

