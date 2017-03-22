 jump to example.com

Fishburne Military School to lead Key Club International’s District 9B for 14th consecutive year

Published Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2017, 8:32 pm

fishburne key clubFor the fourteenth consecutive year a cadet from Fishburne Military School has been elected by his peers to serve as the Lieutenant Governor of Key Club International’s Division 9B.

Cadet Teddy Barger (Crozet, VA) took the reins from outgoing Lt. Gov. Luciano Dolfi (Stuarts Draft, VA) to continue a long line of leadership which began with Christian Vargas, Fishburne Military School Class of 2005.

Key Club’s Division 9B represents nine schools from throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Allegheny, VA. Executive Officers, such as Lieutenant Governor, are voted on by Key Clubbers from the entire Division.

The weekend began as nine Fishburne Military School cadets attended the 68th Annual Capital District Key Club Convention at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.  The Caissons joined approximately 900 other Key Club members from throughout the Capitol District, which includes Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

The Cadets attended various workshops, a service fair, awards session, and caucuses where they were able hear speeches and learn more about the candidates who were running for executive office positions within the Capital District Key Club Board.  On Saturday, a K-family lunch that included Capital District Kiwanis and CKI members was held at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Fishburne Military School’s Key Clubbers also presented checks for $1000 to Key Club International’s Project Eliminate (to combat Neonatal Tetanus) and $200 for the Children’s Miracle Network. The FMS Cadets raised this money by selling concessions at events on campus throughout the first semester of this year.

The group was entertained by Keynote Speaker, Keven Wanzer, who encouraged his audiences to discover their hidden passions, embrace diversity and celebrate the laughter in us all.   Mr. Wanzer served on the staff and appeared on Late Night with David Letterman.  He was also appointed by President Ronald Regan to serve as a delegate to the White House Conference for a Drug Free America.

At the final session on Sunday morning, 2016-2017 Division 9B Lt. Governor Luciano Dolfi was “retired” and 2017-2018 Lt. Governor Teddy Barger was installed.

Discussion
 
