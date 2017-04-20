 jump to example.com

Easy ways to get to work earlier when you’re not a morning person

Published Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017, 5:24 pm

You may already know this, but in a professional setting, it looks good to your superiors when you get to work early. Arriving at work early shows that you’re dedicated and willing to take initiative. It can impress even very difficult bosses and shown them that you’re ready to put in the extra effort.

Getting to work early is also good for you on a personal level, aside from the professional advantages it can bring. When you’re early, you’ll feel more in control, more organized and ready to take on the day. It can also give you some quiet time each morning to get things done before everyone else is in.

With that being said, some of us simply aren’t morning people. The following are some simple, realistic ways you can adjust your morning routine and start getting to work earlier.

 

Gradually Go To Bed Earlier

If you can get yourself to your ideal bedtime each night, it’s going to help you get up earlier, often naturally. You probably find it tough to get up in the morning because you’re still tired, but if your internal clock says it’s time to get up, you may eventually not even need an alarm clock.

This kind of shift isn’t going to happen overnight, however. What you should do is make small changes each night and try to go to bed even just a few minutes earlier.

Over time you’ll move toward a better sleep schedule that will help you get up.

 

Put Your Alarm Clock Far Away

This is an old but useful trick: move your alarm clock so that it’s not right next to your bed. When your clock is next to you, it’s all too easy to hit snooze and avoid getting up. Move it into the bathroom, or even into another room if you’ll still be able to hear it.

 

Simplify Your Morning Grooming Routine

To get to work earlier, you might not even need to make drastic changes to your sleep schedule. Simplifying and shortening your morning routine might be enough. Consider taking your shower at night before bed, and then rely on high-quality hair products to style your hair efficiently in the morning.

If you’re a woman, you can choose multipurpose makeup such as cheek and lip all-in-one tints.

Also, while it might remind you of being back in elementary school, lay your clothes out the night before. Make sure you try them on, so there are no last-minute outfit panics in the morning.

 

Meal Prep

If you want to show your boss you’re a great employee by getting in earlier every morning, start meal prepping. You can choose a day of the week, such as Sunday, and prepare not only all of your lunches that you can bring to work but also your breakfasts. This way, you don’t have to spend time doing this in the mornings, and you’re ready to go.

Finally, give yourself something you look forward to in the morning to motivate you to get going. Maybe you do a yoga routine, watch your favorite show while you have coffee, or maybe you read a few pages of your favorite motivational book. Whatever it is,  make a window of time in the morning for something you enjoy so it’ll be easier to get out of bed.

 

