Dominion asks for ACP approval ahead of schedule

Dominion Energy and Duke Energy have asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline ahead of schedule.

The letter requested that FERC “issue an order granting the certificate for the project at the earliest possible time, consistent with the rules and regulations of the commission.”

This action was taken unilaterally and on behalf of those companies who would make almost a billion dollars of profit on the project, even if the pipeline never comes into service.

“For three years Dominion has been bullying its way through this process, throwing its enormous weight at landowners, politicians and ratepayers,” said Ernie Reed of Friends of Nelson. “Nothing is more dangerous than a desperate bully. This action also clearly demonstrates Dominion’s vulnerability and how much it fears getting its

comeuppance.”

On the same day that Dominion’s letter was submitted to FERC, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service submitted comments to FERC on an Endangered Species Act consultation, noting that their biological opinion has yet to be issued.

The letter also noted that “as a reminder, Section 7(d) of the ESA requires that after initiation of formal consultation, the Federal action agency and applicant shall make no irreversible or irretrievable commitment of resources that limits future options. This practice ensures agency actions do not preclude the formulation or implementation of reasonable and prudent alternatives that avoid jeopardizing the continued existence of endangered or threatened species or destroying or modifying their critical habitat. “

“Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain: Dominion will not have the last word on this,” Reed concluded.