 jump to example.com

Dominion asks for ACP approval ahead of schedule

Published Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017, 9:00 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Dominion Energy and Duke Energy have asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline ahead of schedule.

pipelineThe letter requested that FERC “issue an order granting the certificate for the project at the earliest possible time, consistent with the rules and regulations of the commission.”

This action was taken unilaterally and on behalf of those companies who would make almost a billion dollars of profit on the project, even if the pipeline never comes into service.

“For three years Dominion has been bullying its way through this process, throwing its enormous weight at landowners, politicians and ratepayers,” said Ernie Reed of Friends of Nelson. “Nothing is more dangerous than a desperate bully. This action also clearly demonstrates Dominion’s vulnerability and how much it fears getting its
comeuppance.”

On the same day that Dominion’s letter was submitted to FERC, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service submitted comments to FERC on an Endangered Species Act consultation, noting that their biological opinion has yet to be issued.

The letter also noted that “as a reminder, Section 7(d) of the ESA requires that after initiation of formal consultation, the Federal action agency and applicant shall make no irreversible or irretrievable commitment of resources that limits future options. This practice ensures agency actions do not preclude the formulation or implementation of reasonable and prudent alternatives that avoid jeopardizing the continued existence of endangered or threatened species or destroying or modifying their critical habitat. “

“Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain: Dominion will not have the last word on this,” Reed concluded.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe unveils new precision machining lab at George Washington High School
No. 8 Virginia downs No. 5 Penn State 3-2 Sunday
ACC announces time changes for football games on Sept. 16
Waynesboro Police seek witnesses to Saturday crash
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 11-15
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 11-15
Hurricane Irma batters Florida with catastrophic storm surge, wind and rain
Harvey, Irma push gas prices 49 cents higher than a year ago
Virginia decertifies paperless voting equipment
Learn all about Monarch butterflies at Shenandoah National Park
Ken Plum: State of the Commonwealth
Lisa Rosenberg: Militarizing police under a cloak of secrecy
What is so-called green patent sharing and how does it work?
Intertape Polymer Group to expand its manufacturing, distribution operation in Pittsylvania County
Farrow shines in 58-17 Liberty win over Morehead State
Hillcats win share of Carolina League title
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 