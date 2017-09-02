 jump to example.com

Dinner Diva: Vegetarian meals

Published Saturday, Sep. 2, 2017, 12:02 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

If you have vegetarians and meat eaters cohabiting, you’re bound to have conflicts when it comes to dinner. But there are plenty of ways you can plan your meals so that everyone is happy. It just takes a bit of forethought.

dinner diva leanne elyFor instance, if you’re making pizza for supper, it’s simple to only put meat on one half or to cook a second pie and load it with just veggies. If you’re making tomato sauce, make it vegetarian and add meat after you’ve jarred the veg version. If you’re preparing a stirfry, remove your vegetarian portion before adding the meat. See what I mean?

But here we’re talking about making allowances, and I want to give you some vegetarian meal ideas that will make even meat eaters weak in the knees!

Roasted spaghetti squash and kale. Prepare your spaghetti squash by slicing it in half (lengthwise) and removing the seeds. Brush the exposed flesh with olive oil and roast, cut side up, at 375 until tender (about 35–40 minutes). While the squash is roasting, sauté some onions and kale until the kale starts to wilt. When the squash is done, remove the beautifully stringy squash noodles and combine with the kale mixture. For something extra delicious, drizzle with a nice balsamic.

Vegetarian lasagna. You can easily adapt your favorite lasagna recipe to be vegetarian. If you’re gluten-free, replace the wheat noodles with thinly sliced zucchini for an extra vegetarian delight. Pair with a big green salad and a nice red wine, and nobody will ask for the beef!

Roasted Vegetable Quinoa. Quinoa provides a great source of protein. Roasted vegetables with quinoa is a wonderful meal for the whole family (find the full recipe at the bottom of this post).

Soup. Search our website for soup recipes (or there’s also Google, I suppose) until you find a vegetarian soup your family loves. Those with sweet potatoes or squash as a base tend to be very filling, rather than a broth-based “noodle” soup. Experiment! And always pair your soup with a green salad.

Frittata. Oh, how I adore frittatas. I’ve written about them before, and they are definitely one meal that can stand alone without any additional protein (though I do love my frittatas with ham or bacon!). Making frittatas is very simple. Preheat your oven to 400. In an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, add some butter and/or coconut or olive oil. Sauté whatever veggies you have in the fridge. I like onions, peppers, mushrooms, leftover potatoes, zucchini—really, what-ever you have will work. Once your veggies are nice and brown, reduce the temperature to medium-low and add in 8–10 beaten eggs. (This will feed 4 people if you serve with a big salad). Now, as soon as the eggs start to set, turn off the heat. Add cheese if you wish and pop the pan into your preheated oven until the top is golden, about 5-10 minutes.

See? There are plenty of ways you can make an impressive meal that will please your vegetarians and meat eaters!

If you’re a Saving Dinner subscriber with a Premium membership, simply search our database for vegetarian options—that can keep you going for weeks!

Now, as promised, here is your bonus recipe, and it’s perfect for fall!

 

Roasted vegetable quinoa

4 servings
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
  • 2 tbsp chopped basil leaves
  • 1tbsp chopped pine nuts
  • 1 tbsp parmesan flavored rice sprinkles (optional)
  • 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar, divided
  • 1 (15-oz) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1 medium red onion, quartered
  • 2 cups chopped eggplant
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped zucchini
  • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 2 cups prepared quinoa
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper

DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine half of the olive oil in a food processor with the basil, pine nuts, parmesan rice sprinkles (if using), and half of the balsamic vinegar. Pulse until smooth, adding an additional tablespoon of olive oil, if needed. Transfer pesto to a large zipper-topped plastic bag, and add chickpeas through cherry tomatoes. Shake well and transfer to a lightly greased baking pan. Bake for 20-30 minutes, until veggies are fork tender. In a large bowl, combine roasted vegetables with prepared quinoa, and toss with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper, adding additional basil, if desired. Serve and enjoy!

For more great recipes and tips, go to www.savingdinner.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Ken Plum: A monumental problem
Park Properties Management Company’s residents receive NAHMA’s Education Foundation Scholarship
McAuliffe declares state of emergency to aid states impacted by Harvey
Dominion Energy lends support to victims of Hurricane Harvey
Podcast: Appalachian Chained on NASCAR, Charlottesville
Route 250 lane closures continue over Labor Day
State Police urging Virginians to #Drive2SaveLives this Labor Day weekend
Derrick Parks: Law enforcement needs to learn the lessons of Charlottesville
Study: Breast cancer patients on opioids less likely to stick to vital treatment
Augusta Health Calendar: September 2017
AAA: Harvey hikes gas prices to 2017 high ahead of Labor Day weekend
Virginia Beach family attending ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor Navy veteran who died by suicide
McAuliffe leads Virginia’s 16th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign
Liberty basketball inks Isaiah Williams
AccuWeather: Harvey to be more costly than Katrina, Sandy combined
William & Mary releases 2017-18 non-conference hoops schedule
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 