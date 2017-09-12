 jump to example.com

Corps of Cadets alumnus Lt. Christopher Sturgill named Delaware game Hokie Hero

Published Tuesday, Sep. 12, 2017, 6:39 pm

Navy Lt. Christopher B. Sturgill, a Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in wildlife science from the College of Natural Resources and Environment and a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development in 2013, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Delaware.

corps sturgill hokie heroThe Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review magazine.

Sturgill is deployed to the Fifth Fleet area of operations out of Bahrain.

He completed Navy flight training in Pensacola, Florida, and in Corpus Christi, Texas.  From there, he joined Patrol Squadron Four-Six as a P-3C Orion pilot stationed at Whidbey Island, Washington.

He has deployed twice to Bahrain and once to Okinawa, Japan.

   
Gas prices from AAA: Irma packs a punch in Southeast

The national gas price average appears to be leveling out despite Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma making landfall in the Southeast.

Bob Dylan coming to Richmond Coliseum

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan is coming to the Richmond Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets to the concert go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15.

AccuWeather predicts economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be $290 billion

AccuWeather reports it has been a destructive and costly hurricane season, following the historic impacts from Hurricane Harvey and now Hurricane Irma.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA football at a crossroads?

Chris Graham and Scott German review the 34-17 UVA loss to Indiana on Saturday, and look at the state of the football program heading into Week 3.

Waynesboro SMAC stars making waves in college pools

SMAC currently has eight swimmers competing in college, four at a Division I swimming program.

Delegate Landes presents Fishburne Military School Superintendent, CAPT Mark Black USN(Ret), and Battalion Commander Cadet Phillip Griffin with a copy of House Joint Resolution No. 814 honoring the life of JB Yount III.

Charlottesville teen named highest-ranking Fishburne Military School cadet

Young men from throughout Virginia, 17 other states, and five foreign nations came together yesterday in the Fishburne Military School quadrangle.

