Corps of Cadets alumnus Lt. Christopher Sturgill named Delaware game Hokie Hero

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Navy Lt. Christopher B. Sturgill, a Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in wildlife science from the College of Natural Resources and Environment and a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development in 2013, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Delaware.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review magazine.

Sturgill is deployed to the Fifth Fleet area of operations out of Bahrain.

He completed Navy flight training in Pensacola, Florida, and in Corpus Christi, Texas. From there, he joined Patrol Squadron Four-Six as a P-3C Orion pilot stationed at Whidbey Island, Washington.

He has deployed twice to Bahrain and once to Okinawa, Japan.