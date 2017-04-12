Color-blind sentencing alone can’t cure racial bias in U.S. criminal justice system

According to U.S. Bureau of Justice statistics, American prisons currently house more than 2.2 million individuals, a population roughly the size of Houston, Texas. This incarceration rate is staggeringly high — no other country in the world jails such a high proportion of its citizenry.

If, as these figures suggest, incarceration in America has reached epidemic proportions, its ill effects are felt especially strongly in communities of color.

In addition to sentencing biases that regularly condemn African Americans to longer prison terms for the same crimes committed by other population groups, social scientists have observed that the friends, family, and neighbors of incarcerated people often face an increased likelihood of being incarcerated themselves.

Researchers from Virginia Tech, Louisiana State University, and the Human Rights Data Analysis Group found that the community-wide ripple effect caused by incarceration strongly resembles patterns seen in the spread of a contagious disease.

By re-creating these real-world incarceration trends within a computational model, these scientists have created a toolset that can estimate how a particular set of criminal justice reforms will impact overall rates of imprisonment.

The group’s latest findings, which address methods for eliminating racial biases in imprisonment, were recently published in the journal Corrections: Policy, Practice, and Research.

“Under our current justice system, communities of color are being exposed to the ‘contagion’ of incarceration at a much higher rate,” said James Hawdon, director of Virginia Tech’s Center for Peace Studies and Violence Prevention and a professor in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. “Our model suggests that laws enforcing equal sentencing for individuals need to be paired with policies that address elevated risk of incarceration at the community level.”