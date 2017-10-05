College football TV schedule: Week 6
The following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Oct. 5-11. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.
* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.
The American
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Oct. 6
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Memphis
at Connecticut
|
ESPN
(Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Jen Lada)
|Sat., Oct. 7
|Noon
|
Tulsa
at Tulane
|TBA – moved up due to Tropical Storm Nate
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
Noon
|
Temple
at East Carolina
|
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Air Force
at Navy
|
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:00 p.m.
|
SMU
at Houston
|
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
8:00 p.m.
|
UCF
at Cincinnati
|
ESPNU
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
ACC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Oct. 5
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(16) Louisville
at N.C. State
|
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Matt Hasselbeck, Tim Hasselbeck, Laura Rutledge)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
Noon
|
Wake Forest
at (2) Clemson
|
ESPN2
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
12:20 p.m.
|
Duke
at Virginia
|
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Pittsburgh
at Syracuse
|
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(15) Miami (Fla.)
at Florida State
|
ESPN
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Notre Dame
at North Carolina
|
ABC
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:15 p.m.
|
Virginia Tech
at Boston College
|
ESPN2
(Mike Corey, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
Big Ten
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
Noon
|
Illinois
at Iowa
|
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
Noon
|
(4) Penn State
at Northwestern
|
ABC
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Charleston Southern
at Indiana
|
Big Ten Network
(Chris Denari, J Leman2)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Minnesota
at Purdue
|
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Maryland
at (10) Ohio State
|
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Michigan State
at (7) Michigan
|
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(8) Wisconsin
at Nebraska
|
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)
Big 12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
Noon
|
Iowa State
at (3) Oklahoma
|
FOX
(Brian Custer, Ben Leber, Jen Hale)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
Noon
|
Texas Tech
at Kansas
|
FS1
(Sean Kelley, Brian Baldinger)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
West Virginia
at (9) TCU
|
FS1
(Aaron Goldsmith, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Kansas State
at Texas
|
FS1
(Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis)
Conference USA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:00 p.m.
|
FIU
at Middle Tennessee
|
ESPN3
(Joe Leadingham, Duane Hickey)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Louisiana Tech
at UAB
|
CUSA TV
(David Crane, Steve Irvine, Trey Ragland)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Florida Atlantic
at Old Dominion
|
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Marshall
at Charlotte
|
WCCB-TV/CUSA TV
(Bobby Rosinski, Damione Lewis, Stormy Buonantony)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Army
at Rice
|
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Donovan McNabb, Michelle Gringas)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southern Miss
at UTSA
|
KMYS-CW 35
(Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Valerie Lopez)
Stadium
(Dan Hellie, Erik Coleman, Shae Peppler)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
8:00 p.m.
|
WKU
at UTEP
|
CUSA TV
(Jon Teicher4, Bernie Ricono, Jeff Limberg)
MAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
Noon
|
Eastern Michigan
at Toledo
|
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Central Michigan
at Ohio
|
ESPN3
(Dave Weekley, John Gregory)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Bowling Green
at Miami (Ohio)
|
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Doug Graber)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Kent State
at Northern Illinois
|
ESPN3
(Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Ball State
at Akron
|
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Western Michigan
at Buffalo
|
ESPN3
(Doug Sherman, Dustin Fox)
Mountain West
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Colorado State
at Utah State
|
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
(Ari Wolfe, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Fresno State
at San Jose State
|
ESPN3
(Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
10:30 p.m.
|
Hawaii
at Nevada
|
CBS Sports Network
(Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray2, Jordan Daigle)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
10:45 p.m.
|
San Diego State
at UNLV
|
ESPN2
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
Pac-12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Oregon State
at (14) USC
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Chad Brown, Lewis Johnson)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Arizona
at Colorado
|
Pac-12 Networks
(JB Long, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(11) Washington State
at Oregon
|
ESPN
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
10:15 p.m.
|
Stanford
at Utah
|
FS1
(Eric Collins, Danny Kanell2, AJ Hawk)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
10:45 p.m.
|
California
at (6) Washington
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
SEC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
Noon
|
(5) Georgia
at Vanderbilt
|
ESPN
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
Noon
|
Mississippi
at (12) Auburn
|
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
LSU
at Florida
|
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Arkansas
at South Carolina
|
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:15 p.m.
|
(1) Alabama
at Texas A&M
|
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Missouri
at Kentucky
|
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
Sun Belt
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Louisiana-Monroe
at Texas State
|
ESPN3
(Shawn Kenney, Stanford Routt)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
New Mexico State
at Appalachian State
|
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Stan Lewter)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Louisiana-Lafayette
at Idaho
|
ESPN3
(Joel Meyers, Watson Brown)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Georgia State
at Coastal Carolina
|
ESPN3
(Jeff McCarragher, Tyoka Jackson)
|
Wed., Oct. 11
|
8:00 p.m.
|
South Alabama
at Troy
|
ESPN2
(TBA)
FBS Independents
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Oct. 6
|
10:15 p.m.
|
Boise State
at BYU
|
ESPN
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
FCS
Big Sky
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Portland State
at Montana State
|
ROOT Sports/ATT SW/Audience Network
(Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Northern Colorado
at North Dakota
|
Midco/Pluto TV
(Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski, Greg Enkers)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Montana
at Idaho State
|
Eleven Sports Network/Pluto TV
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(11) Illinois State
at Northern Arizona
|
FCS Pacific/NAU-TV/Pluto TV
(Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Cal Poly
at Southern Utah
|
Pluto TV
(Art Challis, Devin Dixon)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
9:00 p.m.
|
(10) Eastern Washington
at UC Davis
|
Pluto TV
(Scott Marsh, Doug Kelly)
Big South
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
St. Francis (Pa.)
at Presbyterian
|
Big South Network
(Ryan Clary, John Orck)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Shorter (Ga.)
at Gardner-Webb
|
Big South Network
(Fabian Fuentes, Alex Guest)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Texas Southern
at Kennesaw State
|
Peachtree TV/Big South Network
(Brian Katrek, Tutan Reyes, Chris Mooneyham)
CAA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Maine
at (12) Villanova
|
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
2:00 p.m.
|
William & Mary
at (18) Elon
|
CAA TV
(Taylor Durham, Matt Krause)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(24) Albany
at (14) Richmond
|
Spider TV
(Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Delaware
at (23) Stony Brook
|
Wolfie Vision
(Josh Caray, Curt Hylton, Diane Caruso)
Ivy League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Georgetown
at Princeton
|
NBC Philadelphia/ESPN3
(Cody Chrusciel, Dave Giancola, Jon Mozes)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Harvard
at Cornell
|
Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network
(Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford5, Seth Cantor)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Yale
at Dartmouth
|
ESPN3
(Adam Giardino, Wayne Young)
MEAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Oct. 6
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Morgan State
at South Carolina State
|
ESPNU
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
North Carolina Central
at Howard
|
None
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Delaware State
at (16) North Carolina A&T
|
Lock TV
(Donal Ware, Al Swann, Billy Covington)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Florida A&M
at Norfolk State
|
Spartan Showcase
(Ross Gordon, Maguell Davis)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Hampton
at Savannah State
|
Savannah State All-Access
(Spencer Turkin, Curtis Foster, Terry Hones)
Missouri Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
(2) North Dakota State
at Indiana State
|
NBC ND/ESPN3
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(3) Youngstown State
at (7) South Dakota
|
Midco SN/ESPN3
(Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Kelly Stewart)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
5:00 p.m.
|
(15) Western Illinois
at Northern Iowa
|
Panther SN/ESPN3
(Brad Wells, Justin Surrency)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Southern Illinois
at (8) South Dakota State
|
ESPN3
(Adam Seidel, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)
Northeast
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Wagner
at Duquesne
|
NEC Front Row
(Alex Panormis, Tad Maurey)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Pennsylvania
at Central Connecticut St.
|
NEC Front Row
(Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins)
Ohio Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Murray State
at (25) UT Martin
|
OVC Digital Network
(Tom Britt, Chris Brinkley)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
5:00 p.m.
|
(4) Jacksonville State
at Austin Peay
|
Gov TV/OVC Digital Network
(Barry Gresham, Will Presnell, Kristen Eargle)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Tennessee State
at Eastern Kentucky
|
OVC Digital Network
(Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, Wes Chandler)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Tennessee Tech
at Eastern Illinois
|
OVC Digital Network
(Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore)
Patriot League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Lehigh
at Colgate
|
Stadium/Patriot League Network/Twitter
(Matt Martucci, Andy Gresh)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Monmouth
at Holy Cross
|
Charter TV3/ Patriot League Network
(Kevin Shea, Andy LaCombe)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Fordham
at Lafayette
|
Lafayette SN/Patriot League Network
(Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)
Pioneer
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
Noon
|
Columbia
at Marist
|
Red Foxes All-Access
(Geoff Brault, Ed Weir)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Brown
at Stetson
|
ESPN3
(Evan Weston, Tom James)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Butler
at Morehead State
|
OVC Digital Network
(Chuck Mraz, Jason Blanton)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Davidson
at Jacksonville
|
ESPN3
(Scott Manze, David Lamm)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Dayton
at Drake
|
Bulldog Vision
(Chuck Reed)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Valparaiso
at Campbell
|
Big South Network
(Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Andy Bowman)
Southern
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:30 p.m.
|
(20) Samford
at VMI
|
ESPN3
(Wade Bonner, Chip Tarkenton)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
1:30 p.m.
|
(22) Western Carolina
at (5) Wofford
|
ESPN3
(Mark Hauser, Tom Henson, Van Hipp)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Mercer
at (17) Citadel
|
ESPN3
(Kendall Lewis, James Riley, Eric Summers)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Robert Morris
at East Tennessee State
|
ESPN3
(TBA)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Furman
at Chattanooga
|
ESPN3
(Chris Goforth, B.J. Coleman)
Southland
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
Noon
|
Northwestern State
at Nicholls State
|
Cox Sports TV/ESPN3
(Lyn Rollins, Rene Nadeau, Carley McCord)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
2:00 p.m.
|
(9) Sam Houston State
vs. Stephen F. Austin
(Houston, Texas)
|
ESPN3
(Randy McIlvoy, Shea Walker, Tatum Everett)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Incarnate Word
at Southeastern Louisiana
|
Southeastern Channel/Southland DN
(John Sartori, Wesley Boone, Jaylon Morris)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(6) Central Arkansas
at Houston Baptist
|
Fox Sports Southwest Plus/FCS Central
(Tom Franklin, John Harris, Maya Golden)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
8:00 p.m.
|
McNeese State
at Abilene Christian
|
Eleven Sports Net/Southland DN
(David Saltzman, Keith Moreland, Whitley Pleasant)
SWAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Oct. 5
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Alcorn State
at Alabama State
|
ESPNU
(Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
5:00 p.m.
|
(21) Grambling State
vs. Prairie View A&M
(Dallas, Texas)
|
None
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Alabama A&M
at Southern
|
Jags All-Access
(TBA)
|
Sat., Oct. 7
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Mississippi Valley State
at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|
UAPBtv/You Tube
(TyRece Boone, Jason Matthews)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – NFF Chris Schenkel Award recipient
5 – NFF Board Member
Discussion