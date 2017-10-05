 jump to example.com
 

College football TV schedule: Week 6

Published Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, 3:58 pm

footballThe following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Oct. 5-11. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.

 

The American
 
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Oct. 6
7:00 p.m.
Memphis
at Connecticut
ESPN
(Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Jen Lada)
Sat., Oct. 7 Noon
Tulsa
at Tulane
 TBA – moved up due to Tropical Storm Nate
Sat., Oct. 7
Noon
Temple
at East Carolina
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
Air Force
at Navy
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
SMU
at Houston
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
Sat., Oct. 7
8:00 p.m.
UCF
at Cincinnati
ESPNU
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
ACC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Oct. 5
8:00 p.m.
(16) Louisville
at N.C. State
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Matt Hasselbeck, Tim Hasselbeck, Laura Rutledge)
Sat., Oct. 7
Noon
Wake Forest
at (2) Clemson
ESPN2
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Sat., Oct. 7
12:20 p.m.
Duke
at Virginia
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
Sat., Oct. 7
12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh
at Syracuse
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
(15) Miami (Fla.)
at Florida State
ESPN
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame
at North Carolina
ABC
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:15 p.m.
Virginia Tech
at Boston College
ESPN2
(Mike Corey, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)

 

Big Ten
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
Noon
Illinois
at Iowa
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
Sat., Oct. 7
Noon
(4) Penn State
at Northwestern
ABC
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern
at Indiana
Big Ten Network
(Chris Denari, J Leman2)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
Minnesota
at Purdue
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
Sat., Oct. 7
4:00 p.m.
Maryland
at (10) Ohio State
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:30 p.m.
Michigan State
at (7) Michigan
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
Sat., Oct. 7
8:00 p.m.
(8) Wisconsin
at Nebraska
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)

 

 

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

Big 12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
Noon
Iowa State
at (3) Oklahoma
FOX
(Brian Custer, Ben Leber, Jen Hale)
Sat., Oct. 7
Noon
Texas Tech
at Kansas
FS1
(Sean Kelley, Brian Baldinger)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
West Virginia
at (9) TCU
FS1
(Aaron Goldsmith, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
Kansas State
at Texas
FS1
(Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis)

 

Conference USA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:00 p.m.
FIU
at Middle Tennessee
ESPN3
(Joe Leadingham, Duane Hickey)
Sat., Oct. 7
4:00 p.m.
Louisiana Tech
at UAB
CUSA TV
(David Crane, Steve Irvine, Trey Ragland)
Sat., Oct. 7
6:00 p.m.
Florida Atlantic
at Old Dominion
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks)
Sat., Oct. 7
6:00 p.m.
Marshall
at Charlotte
WCCB-TV/CUSA TV
(Bobby Rosinski, Damione Lewis, Stormy Buonantony)
Sat., Oct. 7
6:30 p.m.
Army
at Rice
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Donovan McNabb, Michelle Gringas)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
Southern Miss
at UTSA
KMYS-CW 35
(Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Valerie Lopez)
Stadium
(Dan Hellie, Erik Coleman, Shae Peppler)
Sat., Oct. 7
8:00 p.m.
WKU
at UTEP
CUSA TV
(Jon Teicher4, Bernie Ricono, Jeff Limberg)

 

MAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
Noon
Eastern Michigan
at Toledo
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)
Sat., Oct. 7
2:00 p.m.
Central Michigan
at Ohio
ESPN3
(Dave Weekley, John Gregory)
Sat., Oct. 7
2:30 p.m.
Bowling Green
at Miami (Ohio)
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Doug Graber)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
Kent State
at Northern Illinois
ESPN3
(Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
Ball State
at Akron
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
Western Michigan
at Buffalo
ESPN3
(Doug Sherman, Dustin Fox)
Mountain West
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
4:30 p.m.
Colorado State
at Utah State
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
(Ari Wolfe, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:30 p.m.
Fresno State
at San Jose State
ESPN3
(Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)
Sat., Oct. 7
10:30 p.m.
Hawaii
at Nevada
CBS Sports Network
(Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray2, Jordan Daigle)
Sat., Oct. 7
10:45 p.m.
San Diego State
at UNLV
ESPN2
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)

 

Pac-12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
4:00 p.m.
Oregon State
at (14) USC
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Chad Brown, Lewis Johnson)
Sat., Oct. 7
8:00 p.m.
Arizona
at Colorado
Pac-12 Networks
(JB Long, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
Sat., Oct. 7
8:00 p.m.
(11) Washington State
at Oregon
ESPN
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
Sat., Oct. 7
10:15 p.m.
Stanford
at Utah
FS1
(Eric Collins, Danny Kanell2, AJ Hawk)
Sat., Oct. 7
10:45 p.m.
California
at (6) Washington
Pac-12 Networks
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)

 

SEC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
Noon
(5) Georgia
at Vanderbilt
ESPN
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
Sat., Oct. 7
Noon
Mississippi
at (12) Auburn
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
LSU
at Florida
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Sat., Oct. 7
4:00 p.m.
Arkansas
at South Carolina
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:15 p.m.
(1) Alabama
at Texas A&M
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:30 p.m.
Missouri
at Kentucky
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
Sun Belt
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:00 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe
at Texas State
ESPN3
(Shawn Kenney, Stanford Routt)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
New Mexico State
at Appalachian State
ESPN3
(Matt Stewart, Stan Lewter)
Sat., Oct. 7
5:00 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette
at Idaho
ESPN3
(Joel Meyers, Watson Brown)
Sat., Oct. 7
6:30 p.m.
Georgia State
at Coastal Carolina
ESPN3
(Jeff McCarragher, Tyoka Jackson)
Wed., Oct. 11
8:00 p.m.
South Alabama
at Troy
ESPN2
(TBA)
FBS Independents
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Oct. 6
10:15 p.m.
Boise State
at BYU
ESPN
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
FCS
Big Sky
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
Portland State
at Montana State
ROOT Sports/ATT SW/Audience Network
(Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
Northern Colorado
at North Dakota
Midco/Pluto TV
(Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski, Greg Enkers)
Sat., Oct. 7
4:30 p.m.
Montana
at Idaho State
Eleven Sports Network/Pluto TV
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
(11) Illinois State
at Northern Arizona
FCS Pacific/NAU-TV/Pluto TV
(Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens)
Sat., Oct. 7
8:00 p.m.
Cal Poly
at Southern Utah
Pluto TV
(Art Challis, Devin Dixon)
Sat., Oct. 7
9:00 p.m.
(10) Eastern Washington
at UC Davis
Pluto TV
(Scott Marsh, Doug Kelly)

 

Big South
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.)
at Presbyterian
Big South Network
(Ryan Clary, John Orck)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:30 p.m.
Shorter (Ga.)
at Gardner-Webb
Big South Network
(Fabian Fuentes, Alex Guest)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
Texas Southern
at Kennesaw State
Peachtree TV/Big South Network
(Brian Katrek, Tutan Reyes, Chris Mooneyham)

 

CAA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
Maine
at (12) Villanova
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
Sat., Oct. 7
2:00 p.m.
William & Mary
at (18) Elon
CAA TV
(Taylor Durham, Matt Krause)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:00 p.m.
(24) Albany
at (14) Richmond
Spider TV
(Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson)
Sat., Oct. 7
6:00 p.m.
Delaware
at (23) Stony Brook
Wolfie Vision
(Josh Caray, Curt Hylton, Diane Caruso)

 

Ivy League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
Georgetown
at Princeton
NBC Philadelphia/ESPN3
(Cody Chrusciel, Dave Giancola, Jon Mozes)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:30 p.m.
Harvard
at Cornell
Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network
(Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford5, Seth Cantor)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:30 p.m.
Yale
at Dartmouth
ESPN3
(Adam Giardino, Wayne Young)

 

MEAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Oct. 6
7:30 p.m.
Morgan State
at South Carolina State
ESPNU
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
North Carolina Central
at Howard
None
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
Delaware State
at (16) North Carolina A&T
Lock TV
(Donal Ware, Al Swann, Billy Covington)
Sat., Oct. 7
2:00 p.m.
Florida A&M
at Norfolk State
Spartan Showcase
(Ross Gordon, Maguell Davis)
Sat., Oct. 7
2:00 p.m.
Hampton
at Savannah State
Savannah State All-Access
(Spencer Turkin, Curtis Foster, Terry Hones)

 

Missouri Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
(2) North Dakota State
at Indiana State
NBC ND/ESPN3
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:00 p.m.
(3) Youngstown State
at (7) South Dakota
Midco SN/ESPN3
(Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Kelly Stewart)
Sat., Oct. 7
5:00 p.m.
(15) Western Illinois
at Northern Iowa
Panther SN/ESPN3
(Brad Wells, Justin Surrency)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
Southern Illinois
at (8) South Dakota State
ESPN3
(Adam Seidel, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)

 

Northeast
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
Wagner
at Duquesne
NEC Front Row
(Alex Panormis, Tad Maurey)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania
at Central Connecticut St.
NEC Front Row
(Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins)

 

Ohio Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:00 p.m.
Murray State
at (25) UT Martin
OVC Digital Network
(Tom Britt, Chris Brinkley)
Sat., Oct. 7
5:00 p.m.
(4) Jacksonville State
at Austin Peay
Gov TV/OVC Digital Network
(Barry Gresham, Will Presnell, Kristen Eargle)
Sat., Oct. 7
6:00 p.m.
Tennessee State
at Eastern Kentucky
OVC Digital Network
(Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, Wes Chandler)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
Tennessee Tech
at Eastern Illinois
OVC Digital Network
(Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore)

 

Patriot League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
Lehigh
at Colgate
Stadium/Patriot League Network/Twitter
(Matt Martucci, Andy Gresh)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
Monmouth
at Holy Cross
Charter TV3/ Patriot League Network
(Kevin Shea, Andy LaCombe)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
Fordham
at Lafayette
Lafayette SN/Patriot League Network
(Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)

 

Pioneer
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
Noon
Columbia
at Marist
Red Foxes All-Access
(Geoff Brault, Ed Weir)
Sat., Oct. 7
12:30 p.m.
Brown
at Stetson
ESPN3
(Evan Weston, Tom James)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
Butler
at Morehead State
OVC Digital Network
(Chuck Mraz, Jason Blanton)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:00 p.m.
Davidson
at Jacksonville
ESPN3
(Scott Manze, David Lamm)
Sat., Oct. 7
2:00 p.m.
Dayton
at Drake
Bulldog Vision
(Chuck Reed)
Sat., Oct. 7
2:00 p.m.
Valparaiso
at Campbell
Big South Network
(Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Andy Bowman)

 

Southern
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:30 p.m.
(20) Samford
at VMI
ESPN3
(Wade Bonner, Chip Tarkenton)
Sat., Oct. 7
1:30 p.m.
(22) Western Carolina
at (5) Wofford
ESPN3
(Mark Hauser, Tom Henson, Van Hipp)
Sat., Oct. 7
2:00 p.m.
Mercer
at (17) Citadel
ESPN3
(Kendall Lewis, James Riley, Eric Summers)
Sat., Oct. 7
3:30 p.m.
Robert Morris
at East Tennessee State
ESPN3
(TBA)
Sat., Oct. 7
4:00 p.m.
Furman
at Chattanooga
ESPN3
(Chris Goforth, B.J. Coleman)

 

Southland
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Oct. 7
Noon
Northwestern State
at Nicholls State
Cox Sports TV/ESPN3
(Lyn Rollins, Rene Nadeau, Carley McCord)
Sat., Oct. 7
2:00 p.m.
(9) Sam Houston State
vs. Stephen F. Austin
(Houston, Texas)
ESPN3
(Randy McIlvoy, Shea Walker, Tatum Everett)
Sat., Oct. 7
5:00 p.m.
Incarnate Word
at Southeastern Louisiana
Southeastern Channel/Southland DN
(John Sartori, Wesley Boone, Jaylon Morris)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
(6) Central Arkansas
at Houston Baptist
Fox Sports Southwest Plus/FCS Central
(Tom Franklin, John Harris, Maya Golden)
Sat., Oct. 7
8:00 p.m.
McNeese State
at Abilene Christian
Eleven Sports Net/Southland DN
(David Saltzman, Keith Moreland, Whitley Pleasant)

 

SWAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Oct. 5
7:30 p.m.
Alcorn State
at Alabama State
ESPNU
(Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker)
Sat., Oct. 7
5:00 p.m.
(21) Grambling State
vs. Prairie View A&M
(Dallas, Texas)
None
Sat., Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
Alabama A&M
at Southern
Jags All-Access
(TBA)
Sat., Oct. 7
7:00 p.m.
Mississippi Valley State
at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
UAPBtv/You Tube
(TyRece Boone, Jason Matthews)
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – NFF Chris Schenkel Award recipient
5 – NFF Board Member

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Kaine, Warner join Feinstein in bill banning bump stocks
UVA baseball announces 2018 schedule: Season tickets on sale Oct. 16
Suffolk University/USA Today poll: Growing dissatisfaction with Republicans
Campaign cash: Northam raises more than $6 million in September
McAuliffe announces Facebook to invest $1 billion in Virginia
Tropical Storm Nate will threaten Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend
New vehicle infotainment systems can ratchet up distracted driving
Waynesboro woman charged in credit card, check forging spree
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.