College football TV schedule: Week 6

The following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Oct. 5-11. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern

* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll

* Schedule organized by home team.

The American

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Oct. 6 7:00 p.m. Memphis at Connecticut ESPN (Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Jen Lada) Sat., Oct. 7 Noon Tulsa at Tulane TBA – moved up due to Tropical Storm Nate Sat., Oct. 7 Noon Temple at East Carolina ESPNU (Mike Couzens, John Congemi) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Air Force at Navy CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell) Sat., Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. SMU at Houston CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins) Sat., Oct. 7 8:00 p.m. UCF at Cincinnati ESPNU (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)

ACC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Oct. 5 8:00 p.m. (16) Louisville at N.C. State ESPN (Dave Flemming, Matt Hasselbeck, Tim Hasselbeck, Laura Rutledge) Sat., Oct. 7 Noon Wake Forest at (2) Clemson ESPN2 (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman) Sat., Oct. 7 12:20 p.m. Duke at Virginia ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) (Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley) Sat., Oct. 7 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Syracuse RSN (Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. (15) Miami (Fla.) at Florida State ESPN (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Notre Dame at North Carolina ABC (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams) Sat., Oct. 7 7:15 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ESPN2 (Mike Corey, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)

Big Ten

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 Noon Illinois at Iowa Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker) Sat., Oct. 7 Noon (4) Penn State at Northwestern ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Charleston Southern at Indiana Big Ten Network (Chris Denari, J Leman2) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Purdue ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden) Sat., Oct. 7 4:00 p.m. Maryland at (10) Ohio State FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft) Sat., Oct. 7 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at (7) Michigan ABC (Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor) Sat., Oct. 7 8:00 p.m. (8) Wisconsin at Nebraska Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)

Big 12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 Noon Iowa State at (3) Oklahoma FOX (Brian Custer, Ben Leber, Jen Hale) Sat., Oct. 7 Noon Texas Tech at Kansas FS1 (Sean Kelley, Brian Baldinger) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. West Virginia at (9) TCU FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman) Sat., Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. Kansas State at Texas FS1 (Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis)

Conference USA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 3:00 p.m. FIU at Middle Tennessee ESPN3 (Joe Leadingham, Duane Hickey) Sat., Oct. 7 4:00 p.m. Louisiana Tech at UAB CUSA TV (David Crane, Steve Irvine, Trey Ragland) Sat., Oct. 7 6:00 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion Stadium (Ron Thulin, Max Starks) Sat., Oct. 7 6:00 p.m. Marshall at Charlotte WCCB-TV/CUSA TV (Bobby Rosinski, Damione Lewis, Stormy Buonantony) Sat., Oct. 7 6:30 p.m. Army at Rice beIN Sports (Mike Gleason, Donovan McNabb, Michelle Gringas) Sat., Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. Southern Miss at UTSA KMYS-CW 35 (Don Harris, Chuck Miketinac, Valerie Lopez) Stadium (Dan Hellie, Erik Coleman, Shae Peppler) Sat., Oct. 7 8:00 p.m. WKU at UTEP CUSA TV (Jon Teicher4, Bernie Ricono, Jeff Limberg)

MAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 Noon Eastern Michigan at Toledo CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen) Sat., Oct. 7 2:00 p.m. Central Michigan at Ohio ESPN3 (Dave Weekley, John Gregory) Sat., Oct. 7 2:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) ESPN3 (Jim Barbar, Doug Graber) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Kent State at Northern Illinois ESPN3 (Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Ball State at Akron ESPN3 (Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Western Michigan at Buffalo ESPN3 (Doug Sherman, Dustin Fox)

Mountain West

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 4:30 p.m. Colorado State at Utah State AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Ari Wolfe, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson) Sat., Oct. 7 7:30 p.m. Fresno State at San Jose State ESPN3 (Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly) Sat., Oct. 7 10:30 p.m. Hawaii at Nevada CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray2, Jordan Daigle) Sat., Oct. 7 10:45 p.m. San Diego State at UNLV ESPN2 (Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)

Pac-12

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 4:00 p.m. Oregon State at (14) USC Pac-12 Networks (Roxy Bernstein, Chad Brown, Lewis Johnson) Sat., Oct. 7 8:00 p.m. Arizona at Colorado Pac-12 Networks (JB Long, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage) Sat., Oct. 7 8:00 p.m. (11) Washington State at Oregon ESPN (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders) Sat., Oct. 7 10:15 p.m. Stanford at Utah FS1 (Eric Collins, Danny Kanell2, AJ Hawk) Sat., Oct. 7 10:45 p.m. California at (6) Washington Pac-12 Networks (Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)

SEC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 Noon (5) Georgia at Vanderbilt ESPN (Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra) Sat., Oct. 7 Noon Mississippi at (12) Auburn SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. LSU at Florida CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce) Sat., Oct. 7 4:00 p.m. Arkansas at South Carolina SEC Network (Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport) Sat., Oct. 7 7:15 p.m. (1) Alabama at Texas A&M ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe) Sat., Oct. 7 7:30 p.m. Missouri at Kentucky SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)

Sun Belt

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 3:00 p.m. Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State ESPN3 (Shawn Kenney, Stanford Routt) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. New Mexico State at Appalachian State ESPN3 (Matt Stewart, Stan Lewter) Sat., Oct. 7 5:00 p.m. Louisiana-Lafayette at Idaho ESPN3 (Joel Meyers, Watson Brown) Sat., Oct. 7 6:30 p.m. Georgia State at Coastal Carolina ESPN3 (Jeff McCarragher, Tyoka Jackson) Wed., Oct. 11 8:00 p.m. South Alabama at Troy ESPN2 (TBA)

FBS Independents

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Oct. 6 10:15 p.m. Boise State at BYU ESPN (Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)

FCS

Big Sky

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. Portland State at Montana State ROOT Sports/ATT SW/Audience Network (Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Northern Colorado at North Dakota Midco/Pluto TV (Alex Heinert, Ryan Kasowski, Greg Enkers) Sat., Oct. 7 4:30 p.m. Montana at Idaho State Eleven Sports Network/Pluto TV (Bill Doleman, Darius Walker) Sat., Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. (11) Illinois State at Northern Arizona FCS Pacific/NAU-TV/Pluto TV (Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens) Sat., Oct. 7 8:00 p.m. Cal Poly at Southern Utah Pluto TV (Art Challis, Devin Dixon) Sat., Oct. 7 9:00 p.m. (10) Eastern Washington at UC Davis Pluto TV (Scott Marsh, Doug Kelly)

Big South

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. St. Francis (Pa.) at Presbyterian Big South Network (Ryan Clary, John Orck) Sat., Oct. 7 1:30 p.m. Shorter (Ga.) at Gardner-Webb Big South Network (Fabian Fuentes, Alex Guest) Sat., Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. Texas Southern at Kennesaw State Peachtree TV/Big South Network (Brian Katrek, Tutan Reyes, Chris Mooneyham)

CAA

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. Maine at (12) Villanova College Sports Live (Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble) Sat., Oct. 7 2:00 p.m. William & Mary at (18) Elon CAA TV (Taylor Durham, Matt Krause) Sat., Oct. 7 3:00 p.m. (24) Albany at (14) Richmond Spider TV (Bob Black, Chris Anderson, Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson) Sat., Oct. 7 6:00 p.m. Delaware at (23) Stony Brook Wolfie Vision (Josh Caray, Curt Hylton, Diane Caruso)

Ivy League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. Georgetown at Princeton NBC Philadelphia/ESPN3 (Cody Chrusciel, Dave Giancola, Jon Mozes) Sat., Oct. 7 1:30 p.m. Harvard at Cornell Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network (Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford5, Seth Cantor) Sat., Oct. 7 1:30 p.m. Yale at Dartmouth ESPN3 (Adam Giardino, Wayne Young)

MEAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Fri., Oct. 6 7:30 p.m. Morgan State at South Carolina State ESPNU (Eric Clemons, Jay Walker) Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. North Carolina Central at Howard None Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. Delaware State at (16) North Carolina A&T Lock TV (Donal Ware, Al Swann, Billy Covington) Sat., Oct. 7 2:00 p.m. Florida A&M at Norfolk State Spartan Showcase (Ross Gordon, Maguell Davis) Sat., Oct. 7 2:00 p.m. Hampton at Savannah State Savannah State All-Access (Spencer Turkin, Curtis Foster, Terry Hones)

Missouri Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. (2) North Dakota State at Indiana State NBC ND/ESPN3 (Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner) Sat., Oct. 7 3:00 p.m. (3) Youngstown State at (7) South Dakota Midco SN/ESPN3 (Jay Elsen, Andre Fields, Kelly Stewart) Sat., Oct. 7 5:00 p.m. (15) Western Illinois at Northern Iowa Panther SN/ESPN3 (Brad Wells, Justin Surrency) Sat., Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. Southern Illinois at (8) South Dakota State ESPN3 (Adam Seidel, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)

Northeast

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. Wagner at Duquesne NEC Front Row (Alex Panormis, Tad Maurey) Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. Pennsylvania at Central Connecticut St. NEC Front Row (Bruce Biel, Marc Robbins)

Ohio Valley

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 3:00 p.m. Murray State at (25) UT Martin OVC Digital Network (Tom Britt, Chris Brinkley) Sat., Oct. 7 5:00 p.m. (4) Jacksonville State at Austin Peay Gov TV/OVC Digital Network (Barry Gresham, Will Presnell, Kristen Eargle) Sat., Oct. 7 6:00 p.m. Tennessee State at Eastern Kentucky OVC Digital Network (Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey, Wes Chandler) Sat., Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois OVC Digital Network (Mike Bradd, Jack Ashmore)

Patriot League

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. Lehigh at Colgate Stadium/Patriot League Network/Twitter (Matt Martucci, Andy Gresh) Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. Monmouth at Holy Cross Charter TV3/ Patriot League Network (Kevin Shea, Andy LaCombe) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Fordham at Lafayette Lafayette SN/Patriot League Network (Gary Laubach, Mike Joseph, John Leone)

Pioneer

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 Noon Columbia at Marist Red Foxes All-Access (Geoff Brault, Ed Weir) Sat., Oct. 7 12:30 p.m. Brown at Stetson ESPN3 (Evan Weston, Tom James) Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. Butler at Morehead State OVC Digital Network (Chuck Mraz, Jason Blanton) Sat., Oct. 7 1:00 p.m. Davidson at Jacksonville ESPN3 (Scott Manze, David Lamm) Sat., Oct. 7 2:00 p.m. Dayton at Drake Bulldog Vision (Chuck Reed) Sat., Oct. 7 2:00 p.m. Valparaiso at Campbell Big South Network (Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Andy Bowman)

Southern

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 1:30 p.m. (20) Samford at VMI ESPN3 (Wade Bonner, Chip Tarkenton) Sat., Oct. 7 1:30 p.m. (22) Western Carolina at (5) Wofford ESPN3 (Mark Hauser, Tom Henson, Van Hipp) Sat., Oct. 7 2:00 p.m. Mercer at (17) Citadel ESPN3 (Kendall Lewis, James Riley, Eric Summers) Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Robert Morris at East Tennessee State ESPN3 (TBA) Sat., Oct. 7 4:00 p.m. Furman at Chattanooga ESPN3 (Chris Goforth, B.J. Coleman)

Southland

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Sat., Oct. 7 Noon Northwestern State at Nicholls State Cox Sports TV/ESPN3 (Lyn Rollins, Rene Nadeau, Carley McCord) Sat., Oct. 7 2:00 p.m. (9) Sam Houston State vs. Stephen F. Austin (Houston, Texas) ESPN3 (Randy McIlvoy, Shea Walker, Tatum Everett) Sat., Oct. 7 5:00 p.m. Incarnate Word at Southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Channel/Southland DN (John Sartori, Wesley Boone, Jaylon Morris) Sat., Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. (6) Central Arkansas at Houston Baptist Fox Sports Southwest Plus/FCS Central (Tom Franklin, John Harris, Maya Golden) Sat., Oct. 7 8:00 p.m. McNeese State at Abilene Christian Eleven Sports Net/Southland DN (David Saltzman, Keith Moreland, Whitley Pleasant)

SWAC

Date Time Game Network (Talent) Thu., Oct. 5 7:30 p.m. Alcorn State at Alabama State ESPNU (Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker) Sat., Oct. 7 5:00 p.m. (21) Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M (Dallas, Texas) None Sat., Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. Alabama A&M at Southern Jags All-Access (TBA) Sat., Oct. 7 7:00 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff UAPBtv/You Tube (TyRece Boone, Jason Matthews)

1 – College Football Hall of Famer

2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete

3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree

4 – NFF Chris Schenkel Award recipient

5 – NFF Board Member