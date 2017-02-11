Slow-roll closures on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County Sunday

Interstate 81 travelers near Natural Bridge may experience brief delays early Sunday morning during slow-roll closures for utility work.

All northbound and southbound lanes will be closed during the slow-roll operations as utility lines are placed overhead across the interstate. The slow roll will take place between mile markers 175 and 180 in Rockbridge County.

Closures are scheduled between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Each closure will last 15 to 20 minutes. Rain date February 19.

This location is between I-81 exit 175 at Route 11 near Natural Bridge and exit 180 at Route 11 near Fancy Hill and Natural Bridge.

These times are subject to change and are weather dependent.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

