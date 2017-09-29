Chrysalis Vineyards farm winery to invest $478,000, create 12 new jobs in Loudoun County

Chrysalis Vineyards will expand in Loudoun County, creating 12 new jobs and investing $478,000. The vineyard will add a creamery and bakery to its operation, providing visitors with the opportunity to purchase locally produced cheeses, breads, and wines on site. Chrysalis Vineyards will purchase 100 percent of its agricultural inputs from Virginia farmers.

“Chrysalis Vineyards’ investment and job creation in Loudoun, and the company’s commitment to purchase Virginia-grown products, underscores the crucial role that agriculture plays throughout the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Investments like this create jobs, tourism activity, and new markets for Virginia’s farmers. This new facility will be a unique addition to the rural agritourism assets in rural Loudoun County. Today’s announcement is a great win for Virginia’s agriculture industry and our ongoing efforts to build the new Virginia economy.”

“Chrysalis Vineyards has a long-established involvement with agriculture, as the largest producer of the native Virginia Norton wine grape” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden. “With a new creamery and bakery, the company is further highlighting the industry’s deep connection to the land through additional value-added agriculture facilities on site. I am pleased the Commonwealth could partner with Loudoun County through the AFID Program to support this local business in a quickly growing industry.”

“All of us here are honored and proud to be part of the long history of productive agriculture in Loudoun County,” added Chrysalis Vineyards owner Jennifer McCloud. “Over the last decades, unfortunately, much of the farming activity in the county has waned. This grant supports our mission to help restore this essential use of our lands. It’s smart for government to support efforts like ours that bring honest healthy food, employment and greater business activity to our local community. It’s a win-win, not only for all the hard-working folks on this farm, but for our customers, suppliers and fellow local businesses, as well. It’s certainly a smart way to increase economic activity by revitalizing profitable agricultural and preserving open spaces for the public to visit and enjoy.”

“Loudoun County wines compete on the global stage, and Chrysalis is no exception – they currently have the largest planting of Norton wine grapes in the world,” said Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “I congratulate Chrysalis on expanding their contribution to the Loudoun economy by adding artisan foods to their product line.”

“I am very proud of the commitment Jenny McCloud and her outstanding team at Chrysalis Vineyards has brought to Loudoun County, the Wine Country of the Washington Metropolitan Area”, said Delegate Randy Minchew. “Through her efforts, the Norton grape, Virginia’s historic native grape that thrives so well in our Commonwealth, is now yielding world-class wines at Chrysalis.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Loudoun County and Chrysalis Vineyards to secure this project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $24,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which Loudoun will match with local funds.