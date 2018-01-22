Charlottesville Area Independent Schools hosting Feb. 3 admission fair

Charlottesville Area Independent Schools (CAIS) will hold an admission fair on Feb. 3 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jefferson School City Center (233 4th St. NW).

his event is free and open to the public, and families are invited to take advantage of this unique opportunity to explore preschool through high school independent education options, learn about affording an independent school education, meet with school representatives one-on-one, and find out more about each school community.

Participating schools include:

Charlottesville Catholic School

Charlottesville Waldorf School

Charlottesville Day School

Free Union Country School

Field School of Charlottesville

Miller School of Albemarle

Mountaintop Montessori

Peabody School

Renaissance School

St. Anne’s-Belfield School

Tandem Friends School

The Covenant School

The International School of Charlottesville

Village School

The mission of CAIS is to support partnerships among member schools and the surrounding community. CAIS values the diversity of educational opportunities that member schools offer through collaboration, shared resources, and sponsored community events that highlight the value of an independent school education.

No RSVPs are necessary to attend this fair, all are welcome.