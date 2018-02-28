CFA Institute supports diversity at the 2018 Virginia Festival of the Book

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

The Virginia Festival of the Book announces CFA Institute as a sponsor of select 2018 programming to support the Festival’s initiative on diversity, which seeks to increase the diversity of participating authors and attract more diverse audiences to the Festival, which takes place each March in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Conversations that broaden one’s thinking, that help support empathy, and that welcome all participants are more important to our community—and our nation—than ever. The Festival has consistently presented programs for diverse audiences including Bryan Stevenson, in 2016, speaking on social justice and mass incarceration; Margot Lee Shetterly, in 2017, bringing attention to the contributions of African-American women scientists; and Kwame Alexander, in 2017, quoting poetry to 2,500 elementary students. In 2018, the Festival continues work in these and related areas, through programming that embraces diversity in race, ethnicity, abilities, sexual orientation, gender, and other identities.

As an advocate for diversity in investment management, CFA Institute is proud to sponsor the Virginia Festival of the Book’s initiative on diversity. In the 2018 Festival, CFA Institute will sponsor the following free programs in March:





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories