Bach Festival director honored with Rising Star Award

Published Sunday, May. 7, 2017, 8:18 am

David McCormick, director of the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, received a Rising Star Award from his alma mater, Shenandoah University (SU) Conservatory, in Winchester, Va.

McCormick was recognized with other alumni award winners during a celebration luncheon on Saturday, April 1.

“I am so pleased and honored to be recognized by my alma mater,” McCormick said. “The awards ceremony was a wonderful time to connect with alumni friends and many of the professors who helped shape me as a musician.”

The Rising Star Award is presented to alumni who have made significant contributions to their profession and show promise of becoming national-level stars within their field. Alumni Stephanie L. Dorrycott, a dancer and choreographer, and Dan Merceruio, two-time Grammy nominee for Producer of the Year and winner of a Latin Grammy in the category of Best Classical Album, were also recognized as Rising Stars.

McCormick earned all three degrees from SU: a bachelor of music in music education in 2001, a master of music in violin performance in 2003 and an artist diploma in string quartet studies in 2009. He also earned a MA in early music performance practice in 2009 from Case Western Reserve University.

This year’s Bach Festival will be his first at the helm of the 25-year-old event; he’ll appear as featured violin soloist for the opening concert.

McCormick is founding artistic director of the baroque ensemble Three-Notch’d Road and a founding member of Alkemie, a five-member medieval ensemble based in New York City. He maintains an active private violin and viola studio and is president of the Charlottesville Music Teachers Association.

