 jump to example.com

Award-winning Junot Díaz visits UVA this month as Writer-in-Residence

Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 9:37 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

university of virginia uvaArt has a way of confronting us, of reminding us, of engaging us, in what it means to be human,” author Junot Díaz has written, “and what it means to be human is to be flawed, is to be contradictory, is to be often weak, and yet despite all of these what we would consider drawbacks, that we’re also quite beautiful.”

A former MacArthur fellow, Díaz, whose novel “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Book Critics Circle Award, will share his words and wisdom as the University of Virginia’s fourth Kapnick Distinguished Writer-in-Residence from Jan. 23 to Feb. 11.

Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New Jersey, Díaz is the author of the critically acclaimed short-story collections “Drown” and “This Is How You Lose Her,” the latter a New York Times bestseller and National Book Award finalist. Díaz also received the PEN Malamud Award, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, a Guggenheim Fellowship and the PEN O. Henry Award. Currently the fiction editor at Boston Review, he is the Rudge and Nancy Allen Professor of Writing at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

During his residency, Díaz will visit classes in English, Latin American Studies, and African and African-American Studies. He also will meet with students living in the International Residential College, which made “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” its summer read. In addition, he will lead master classes and meet with M.F.A. and undergraduate prose writers.

Díaz will give a reading and two talks during his residency. He will read his fiction Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. in the Newcomb Hall Ballroom. On Feb. 2, he and Njelle Hamilton, a UVA assistant professor of English and in the Carter G. Woodson Institute of African-American and African Studies, will discuss “Writing Race, Futurity and Apocalypse in the Afro-Caribbean Diaspora.” That event and a Feb. 7 lecture, “First You Must Rebel, or: How I Stopped Writing White and Got Free,” will also take place at 5 p.m. in the Newcomb Hall Ballroom.

The Kapnick Foundation Distinguished Writer-in-Residence Endowment was inspired by UVA’s first writer-in-residence, William Faulkner, who came to the University to consult, lecture and write for the spring semesters of 1957 and 1958. It was created to bring writers of international stature to the University to teach and engage with students and the literary community.

Diaz follows the most recent Kapnick writer, Lydia Davis, who visited UVA in November. Author Jane Alison, professor and director of the Department of English’s Creative Writing Program, said, “The writing of Davis and Díaz speaks powerfully to readers all over the world, and their formal innovations – starkly different as they are – have recharged recent literary fiction. Their work is particularly inspiring to our young writers; their presence will invigorate the literary community both on Grounds and well beyond.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward

Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

Marial Shayok: Improved play keys UVA in ACC winning streak

Marial Shayok came out of the gate looking like the latest in a line of UVA guards picking up the slack for guys lost to the NBA.

Your game MVP for #16 UVA: Would you believe Jack Salt?

Remember when UVA center Jack Salt got two minutes at Pitt? Two minutes for the starting center. That same Jack Salt couldn’t get off the court Saturday. Literally.

Movie on Augusta County WWII POW camp screening at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is hosting a screening of a documentary about an Augusta County World War II POW camp.

UVA Board of Visitors to begin organizing presidential search

UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan has asked the Board of Visitors to begin a presidential search process that will determine her successor.

Can Trump revive manufacturing? Waynesboro as a case study

Waynesboro isn’t the Rust Belt, but if you know the city’s economic history at all, well, it isn’t all that different.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Democrats and the media

Chris Graham talks about the upcoming inauguration, protests by Democrats and the whining of the news media in today's Street Knowledge podcast.

Bathroom bill is dead: But what about that LGBT anti-discrimination bill?

Minutes after killing the bathroom bill, a GOP-controlled committee killed a bill that would have protected LGBT individuals from being fired for being gay.

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 