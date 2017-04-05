 jump to example.com

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention launches education program for college students

Published Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2017, 11:10 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

american foundation for suicide preventionEach year, 18 percent of undergraduate students and 15 percent of graduate students report having seriously considered suicide in their lifetimes, with between 40 and 50 percent reporting multiple episodes of serious suicidal thoughts. But only 26 percent of depressed students receive mental health treatment.

Today the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the nation’s largest suicide prevention organization, launches a new national education program aimed at college students which consists of an 18-minute film, It’s Real: College Students and Mental Health, and accompanying materials to encourage viewers to get the help they need.

“The new film and program resources are designed to raise awareness about mental health issues commonly experienced by students. By featuring the true stories and experiences of six college students, It’s Real conveys that depression and other mental health conditions are real illnesses that can be managed through specific treatments and support. It encourages students to be mindful of the state of their mental health, to acknowledge and recognize when they are struggling, and to take steps to seek help,” said AFSP chief medical officer Dr. Christine Moutier.

Based on current available research about the best practices in encouraging help-seeking behavior, this 18-minute film is accompanied by a facilitator’s guide containing talking points and additional information, and is intended to be shown as a presentation by a trained facilitator.

AFSP has a variety of education programs aimed at teens and young adults, including the Interactive Screening Program (ISP), an online tool used by college and university counseling centers to reach distressed students and help connect them to mental health services before a crisis emerges. AFSP is expanding the program in 2017 to 20 additional colleges and universities nationwide. Additionally, hundreds of Out of the Darkness Walks have taken place on college campuses this year, organized by college students to raise awareness of the importance of suicide prevention.

The program (film with accompanying materials) costs $79.99, and can be purchased in either DVD or digital download format.

View the trailer: www.afsp.org/realfilm

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon ROY push gets boost from sidelines?
A World of Beetles: Science Talks lecture at the Wayne Theatre
EMU gives up late lead in 10-8 loss to Ferrum
Radford edges Liberty, 5-4 in 11 innings
Marathon Man: Waynesboro YMCA member loses 100 pounds, takes up distance running
Speaker-Designee Kirk Cox announces staff plans
State veterinarian: It makes sense to vaccinate most horses now
St. Laurent’s walk-off hit lifts VMI over Longwood, 4-3
No. 18 UVA blasts ODU, 18-5
Men’s lacrosse: No. 14 UVA cruises to win
Briana Moore: The Waynesboro YMCA has made me who I am today
AAA: One in three drivers can’t afford to get car fixed
Warner, Kaine reintroduce Paycheck Fairness Act
Herring urges colleagues to fight child exploitation with new technology
Chocolat screening at Wayne Theatre on April 9
Bipartisan leadership of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina legislatures urge approval of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Crazy sports from around the world!
Going overseas this year? How to make the important preparations
One dead in two-vehicle accident in Waynesboro
Shenandoah University baseball No. 1 in national polls
Bernie Sanders endorses Tom Perriello for Virginia governor
Professional help in dealing with hearing loss
R.R. Smith Center features Art: A Path to Recovery
Shenandoah University, Inova announce healthcare partnership
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 