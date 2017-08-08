 jump to example.com

ACC Soccer: MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists announced

Published Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 7:18 pm

United Soccer Coaches (formerly the NSCAA) and the Missouri Athletic Club announced today the 61 NCAA Division I players named to the 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists. The lists include 11 players from the ACC.
accSeven men’s soccer players from the ACC were recognized, the most from any conference: Louisville’s Tim Kubel, North Carolina’s Cam Lindley, Notre Dame’s Jon Gallagher, Syracuse’s Mo Adams, Virginia’s Edward Opoku, Virginia Tech’s Marcelo Acuna, and Wake Forest’s Brad Dunwell.
On the women’s side, four players were included: Florida State’s Deyna Castellanos, Natalia Kuikka, Cassie Miller, and North Carolina’s Bridgette Andrzejewski.
ACC men have claimed soccer’s top honor 18 times, including last year’s winner Ian Harkes of Wake Forest. The women have won it 12 times.
The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most prestigious individual award in college soccer and is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year. This year’s winners will be announced Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.
The MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists are compiled by members of the United Soccer Coaches Men’s and Women’s NCAA Division I All-America Committees. Fifteen semifinalists will be named for both the men’s and women’s MAC Hermann Trophy near the end of the college season based on voting by NCAA Division I coaches and from those candidates, three finalists will ultimately be placed on the ballot for the coveted award.
For more information about the MAC Hermann Trophy, including a list of past winners, visit MACHermannTrophy.org.
