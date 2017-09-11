ACC announces football game times, TV for weekend of Sept. 23
Published Monday, Sep. 11, 2017, 12:05 pm
ACC announces football game times, TV for weekend of Sept. 23
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following game times and networks for the football games of September 23.
Saturday, September 23
- NC State at Florida State, noon, ABC and/or ESPN2
- Kent State at Louisville, noon, RSN
- Pitt at Georgia Tech, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network
- Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACC Network Extra
- Boston College at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN or ESPN2
- Duke at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
- Toledo at Miami, 3:30 p.m., RSN
- Wake Forest at Appalachian State, to be announced by Sun Belt later today
- Syracuse at LSU, to be announced by the SEC later today
Friday, September 22 (previously announced)
- Virginia at Boise State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
