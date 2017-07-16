 jump to example.com

AAA: Gas prices holding steady in Virginia, Mid-Atlantic

Published Sunday, Jul. 16, 2017, 9:59 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Gas prices around the Mid-Atlantic region stalled this week after rising slightly the week before. The same can be said of the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline.

gas pricesToday’s price of $2.25 is a penny less than last week, six cents less than last month and three cents higher than last year. Gas prices are still at some of the cheapest prices seen this year, but consumers could still see a slight price increase throughout July, especially if there was a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Drivers saw a slight jump in prices at the pump this past week due to increased demand resulting from cheaper prices than usual for the summer driving season,” said Tammy Arnette, Senior Specialist of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Just how far those price increases will extend may depend on the outcome of OPEC’s efforts to further constrain the global supply of crude oil.”

At the close of NYMEX trading Friday, WTI crude oil increased $2.31 on the week to settle at $46.54. Oil production remains strong, with U.S production up by 59,000 barrels a day last week. In a separate monthly report Tuesday, the EIA said annual U. S. production is still on pace to reach a record in 2018. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the oil market could stay oversupplied for longer than expected due to rising production and limited output cuts by some OPEC exporters.

Wednesday’s monthly report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed that global oil supply rose by 660,000 barrels a day compared with a month earlier and OPEC member crude production increased by 393,000 barrels a day from May, with higher output from Libya, Nigeria, Angola, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. OPEC and top nonmembers will meet in Russia on July 24 to discuss the effectiveness of the oil production cuts made months ago.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Justin Fuente breaks down Virginia Tech quarterback competition
Highland County Arts Council announces concert series
Game Notes: Turks look to build on hot streak
Hillcats avoid sweep with 7-4 win
Potomac ends scoreless drought with 3-2 win
Virginia doing more business with small business
Staunton District Traffic Alert: July 17-21
Paul Wigand named district manager for Kroger
Study explores mobile phone use in Tanzania’s Maasai communities
Simms, Senators out-duel Coonrod, Squirrels
Structure fire in Waynesboro: No injuries
Interstate 81 lane closures in Augusta County July 16-31
VBL shuts out SCBL to open Southern Collegiate Showcase
What are some ways companies are using plastic waste from the ocean in their products to take a stand for the environment?
Fifth: Huffstetler raises $335,000 in first filing period
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: July 17-21
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 