I-81 northbound lane closures in Augusta County May 8-12

Published Saturday, May. 6, 2017, 9:20 am

Motorists can expect right lane and right shoulder closures during overnight hours May 8-12 on northbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County. This is for soil test borings in the area of exits 220 and 222 near Staunton. All work is weather permitting.

interstate 81The right lane and shoulder of northbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 220 to 221, and from mile marker 222.5 to 223.5. These closures are scheduled for Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Friday night from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The on- and off-ramps at exits 220 and 222 will remain open throughout these operations.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

