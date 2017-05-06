I-81 northbound lane closures in Augusta County May 8-12

Motorists can expect right lane and right shoulder closures during overnight hours May 8-12 on northbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County. This is for soil test borings in the area of exits 220 and 222 near Staunton. All work is weather permitting.

The right lane and shoulder of northbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 220 to 221, and from mile marker 222.5 to 223.5. These closures are scheduled for Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Friday night from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The on- and off-ramps at exits 220 and 222 will remain open throughout these operations.

