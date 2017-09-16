#16 Virginia Tech rolls after sluggish start at ECU, wins 64-17

ECU and #16 Virginia Tech were tied at 17 approaching the two-minute mark of the first half. It was all Hokies from there, and then some, in what turned into a 64-17 rout.

Virginia Tech (3-0) took a 23-17 lead into the break after a pair of late second-quarter field goals from Joey Slye.

A 34-point outburst in the third was in the offing, with the Hokies racking up 314 yards of offense in the quarter, which ended with Virginia Tech up 57-17.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Jackson threw for four touchdowns in the third-quarter outburst, on his way to a five-TD, 372-yard day through the air, as the Hokies racked up 675 yards of total offense.

ECU (0-3) led 17-7 after one quarter, getting a pair of touchdown passes from Gardner Minshew, but that was it for the Pirates for the day.

Virginia Tech senior wideout Cam Phillips had a monster day, catching 14 balls for 189 yards and three touchdowns.