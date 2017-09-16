#16 Virginia Tech rolls after sluggish start at ECU, wins 64-17
Published Saturday, Sep. 16, 2017, 7:51 pm
Front Page » Sports » #16 Virginia Tech rolls after sluggish start at ECU, wins 64-17
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
ECU and #16 Virginia Tech were tied at 17 approaching the two-minute mark of the first half. It was all Hokies from there, and then some, in what turned into a 64-17 rout.
Virginia Tech (3-0) took a 23-17 lead into the break after a pair of late second-quarter field goals from Joey Slye.
A 34-point outburst in the third was in the offing, with the Hokies racking up 314 yards of offense in the quarter, which ended with Virginia Tech up 57-17.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Jackson threw for four touchdowns in the third-quarter outburst, on his way to a five-TD, 372-yard day through the air, as the Hokies racked up 675 yards of total offense.
ECU (0-3) led 17-7 after one quarter, getting a pair of touchdown passes from Gardner Minshew, but that was it for the Pirates for the day.
Virginia Tech senior wideout Cam Phillips had a monster day, catching 14 balls for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion