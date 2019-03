Zion Williamson to miss Duke-Miami game

Duke has announced that freshman Zion Williamson will miss today’s game versus Miami as he continues to recover from a Grade 1 right knee sprain.

Williamson, who is second in the ACC in scoring (21.6), third in rebounding (8.8) and leads the conference in field goal percentage (.683) and steals (2.2), sustained the injury on February 20.

The No. 3 Blue Devils (24-4, 12-3) face the Hurricanes today at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

