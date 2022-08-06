Zimmermann adds solid start to Norfolk Tides in win
The Norfolk Tides (47-55) defeated the Nashville Sounds (62-40), 7-2, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Tides.
Norfolk put themselves on the board in the first inning. Gunnar Henderson led the game off with a double down the right field line. He advanced to third on a fly ball to center by Jordan Westburg. Henderson then scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Stowers to take the 1-0 lead.
Nashville took the lead in the in the top of the fourth with two runs. Alex Jackson tied the game on an RBI single and Weston Wilson later knocked in the go-ahead run on an RBI single himself, going up, 2-1.
In the bottom-half of the fourth, Norfolk responded immediately with three runs to retake the lead. With a runner on, Robert Neustrom blasted a two-run homer to take the lead on one swing. Following Neustrom, Yusniel Diaz blasted a solo home run himself to go back-to-back and give the Tides the, 4-2, lead.
The Tides scored two more runs in the seventh to add to their lead. Henderson blasted a solo home run, followed by an RBI double by Stowers to take a 6-2 lead. One more run scored when Shayne Fontana knocked an RBI single in the eighth, his first career Triple-A RBI, to cap the 7-2 final score.
Game five of the series starts tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. RHP Mike Baumann (1-5, 4.93) will start for the Tides and will face off against Sounds starter RHP Adrian Houser (MLB Rehab).