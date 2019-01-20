With Good Reason airs third episode in “American Dissent” series

With Good Reason, a radio show and podcast produced by Virginia Humanities, releases “Heroes of American Dissent.”

In part three of the series, With Good Reason Associate Producer Kelley Libby talks with Dr. Michael Higginbotham (University of Baltimore) about the well-known and not-so-well-known people he credits with seeing America for what it could be and then working towards making the vision a reality. Higginbotham is the author of “Ghosts of Jim Crow: Ending Racism In Post-Racial America.”

Later in the show, Terry Beitzel, Director of the Mahatma Gandhi Center at James Madison University, discusses how he helps students better understand political protest as a form of citizen engagement. Finally, Longwood University’s Isabel Fay, an assistant professor of communication studies and Christopher Labosier, an assistant professor of environmental science, recently came together to teach an innovative course on the science and rhetoric of climate change. They talk about the class, part of a new curriculum at Longwood that focuses on democratic citizenship.

“Heroes of American Dissent,” is available today. Find it on local public radio , on popular podcatchers including Apple Podcasts and Google and on With Good Reason’s website . With Good Reason publishes weekly and is available for free.

