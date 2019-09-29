What UVA Football coach Bronco Mendenhall said after loss at Notre Dame

Published Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019, 9:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

BRONCO MENDENHALL: Four turnovers in the second half offensively, when you’re playing a strong team on the road that’s in most every case. I was disappointed in the one rush touchdown gave up the second half, so that’s — going into the — bye week — improved part of it and that’s what we’ll do.

Turnovers changes games. Certainly with five on the day, I think we would say, go Notre Dame, you turn it over five times, you’ll win. That would be uncommon if that happens. Our ball security is tied directly to pass rush in four-man rush situations, which is what the defense would love. If you can pressure the quarterback and still play coverage, there’s relatively no risk.

Q. Made some mistakes that took you out of the game — positive experience coming here and being competitive for a half or is it just frustrating?

BRONCO MENDENHALL: I think it’s — I just talked to my team like I’m talking right now. There’s no needing to change tones. We have some weaknesses to expose, if we had executed better in those areas, we would have had a chance to win the game. I still think that. However, eight sacks, five turnovers, those numbers are substantial, and let’s say — four turnovers in the second half, too much to overcome. If we can sustain the play, the way we played the first half, against a really good team on the road — at the top of our league and have national prominence.

Q. Without an effective running game?

BRONCO MENDENHALL: To take over our league to compete at a higher level, which is where we want to go from last year. The run game development is, again, the best way I can say it, salvation of our back story — pass protection which is becoming frequent, and obvious leading to turnovers. It’s sequential. I will say that when we are throwing it, our receivers are catching it well, and they are doing a nice job. We all saw that and they were effective when the ball got to them. We are encouraged by that and just proportionately right now, if you want to get the ball to someone, to our receivers, so we have to find the run game to start — inaudible — and how to do it, that’s a work-in-progress obviously.

Q. What was it in the second half?

BRONCO MENDENHALL: It was the exact same — it was just simply some clean shots on our quarterback, and getting in so hard — to stop them twice, so there were more turnovers, but the first two, in reality, were the difference, when they picked one up and scored and the other one down three or four yards. There was no difference.