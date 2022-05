Waynesboro man struck by vehicle while crossing Rosser Avenue

A 73-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Rosser Avenue from Lennox Place on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police.

The vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old female driver of Stuarts Draft, traveling north on Rosser Avenue.

The man was listed as stable but in critical condition on Wednesday. This traffic crash remains under investigation.

