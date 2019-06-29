Washington Nationals above .500 for first time since April 18

Anibal Sanchez won his fourth straight decision, giving up a run on six hits in six innings, pitching the Washington Nationals to a 3-1 win at Detroit on Friday.

Sanchez (4-6, 3.82 ERA) is 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA in his last six starts since returning from the IL on May 29. He struck out eight and walked one Friday night.

Juan Soto (13) hit a solo homer in the second to put the Nationals on top. An Adam Eaton RBI single scored Victor Robles from second in the fifth to push the lead to 2-0.

Nicholas Castellanos hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth off Sanchez to get the Tigers to within 2-1.

A Howie Kendrick RBI double scored Soto in the eighth to provide an insurance run.

Fernando Rodney picked up his first save as a Nat with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The win pushes Washington above the .500 mark (at 41-40) since April 18.

The Nationals are 22-9 dating back to May 24.

Story by Chris Graham

