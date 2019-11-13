WalletHub names Bridgewater College one of the best colleges, universities in the U.S.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, named Bridgewater College to its annual list of top-performing colleges and universities at the lowest possible cost to undergraduates.

Bridgewater not only landed on the national list but also was recognized as one of the top 10 colleges and universities in the state of Virginia.

To determine its 2020 College & University Rankings, WalletHub compared more than 1,000 institutions of higher education across 33 key measures. The metrics ranged from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Among the seven key dimensions used in WalletHub’s ranking methodology, Bridgewater scored highest in educational outcomes, career outcomes and cost and financing ranking.

“At Bridgewater College, we are committed to providing the best possible education at an affordable cost to our students so that they graduate prepared to begin their professional lives in fields that matter to them,” said Michael Post, vice president for enrollment management. “Our focus is on providing students with academic, extracurricular and professional opportunities that have a lifelong impact. The Bridgewater experience builds an ever-growing network of connections among students, faculty mentors, staff and alumni that helps our graduates realize the possibilities for their lives, both on campus and beyond.”

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

