VMI Baseball announces 2019-2020 recruiting class
VMI baseball announced its 2019-20 recruiting class on Monday, and the group is in the top 100 in the nation, according to Perfect Game.
The class has 15 newcomers, including 12 from Virginia and one each from North Carolina, Florida and Pennsylvania. The group has 14 freshmen and one transfer.
“I am excited about what this group is going to bring to the program both on and off the field,” said VMI head coach Jonathan Hadra. “I believe that our coaching staff (assistants Geoffrey Murphy and Sam Roberts) did a great job of identifying high character young men, as well as players with a great deal of potential. These guys will continue to push the program forward as we work toward a Southern Conference Championship. I’m excited for them to join the Baseco family and program!”
Cade Anderson
Hometown: Jacksonville, NC
High School: Jacksonville HC (NC)
Travel Team: Dirtbags
Pos: RHP/OF
Ht/Wt: 6’0”/190
Bats/Throws: R/R
Accolades/Awards: 3x first-team all-conference … 3x JD News first-team All Area … 2019 JD News Area Player of the Year … 3x JD News Athlete of the Week … a two-time Touchstone Energy Classic MVP … 2019 HS OT All East Baseball Team … Lettered 3x in baseball, 2x in Soccer … 2018 Wilson Premier East MVP Pitcher … 3x WWBA all-tournament team, 2019 Perfect Game Atlantic Region Honorable Mention … 2018 Region 2 State Games … National Honor Society Member.
Ty Barker
Hometown: Chesterfield, Va.
High School: Trinity Episcopal (VA)
Travel Team: VA Cardinals
Pos: RHP
Ht/Wt: 6’4”/210
Bats/Throws: R/R
Accolades/Awards: National Champion on Virginia Cardinals … Headmaster’s List Junior and Senior Year … All Prep Team
Carlos Bland
Hometown: Portsmouth, Va.
High School: Norfolk Christian (Va.)
Travel Team: Team Maxbat
Pos: OF
Ht/Wt: 6’0”/180
Bats/Throws: R/R
Accolades/Awards: 3x High School Baseball letterman … senior year stats: first-team all-state, first-team all-conference, second-team all-region, 28 Stolen Bases, .420 avg.
Tyler Bradt
Hometown: Glen Allen, Va.
High School: Deep Run (Va.)
Travel Team: Richmond Braves National
Pos: RHP/IF
Ht/Wt: 5’11”/195
Bats/Throws: R/R
Accolades/Awards: 3x baseball letterman … MVP 2nd Team … senior year stats: .420 avg., 17 RBI, 19 Doubles … 2019 Perfect Game Preseason All American … 2018 Preseason Underclass All American … Top 500 National Rank … 16th Ranked Pitcher in VA … 2016, 2017, and 2018 All-Tournament Team WWBA.
Ben Capehart
Hometown: Norfolk, Va.
High School: Maury (Va.)
Travel Team: Evoshield Seminoles
Pos: RHP
Ht/Wt: 6’1”/170
Bats/Throws: R/R
Accolades/Awards: Four baseball letters … second Team all-region, first-team all-eastern district, 2019 Eastern District Pitcher of the Year, 6-1 record, 0.57 ERA … a Perfect Game Pre-Season All American … 4.0 GPA during his senior year.
Hunter Cole
Hometown: Norfolk, Va.
High School: Granby (Va.)
Travel Team: Old Dominion Hitters
Pos: 1B/OF
Ht/Wt: 6’3”/195
Bats/Throws: L/R
Accolades/Awards: 2nd team all-region volleyball player … finished with 120 blocks and 107 kills … honor Roll Student, District Player of the Year, Single Season Batting Average (.514) and hits record for HS (38) … two-time first team all-region, first team all tidewater senior year … second team all-state … senior year .514 BA, 5 HR, 19 SB … 4x baseball letterman.
JT Inskeep
Hometown: Chesapeake, Va.
High School: Greenbriar Christian (Va.)
Travel Team: Old Dominion Hitters
Pos: C/RHP/CIF
Ht/Wt: 6’3”/205
Bats/Throws: R/R
Accolades/Awards: 1000-point High School basketball career, second-team all-conference … averaged 16.9 ppg, 3 apg, 11 rpg, 1.4 steals, 1 block … career .369 BA, .470 OBP, 92 Hits, 69 Runs … senior year stats: .435 BA, 40 Hits, 33 RBI, 4 HR, .604 Slugging, 8 SB, 7-1 1.11 ERA … a two-time first-team all-state, two time first team all-conference, two-time first-team All-Tidewater, Virginia Preps TCIS Tournament MVP … Male Academic Athlete of the Year (GCA) … President’s Award (GCA) … 4 letters in baseball
Steven Luke
Hometown: Nazareth, Pa.
High School: Notre Dame (Pa.)
Travel Team: Rising Stars Baseball
Pos: RHP
Ht/Wt: 5’11”/185
Bats/Throws: R/R
Accolades/Awards: 4x Golf and baseball Letterman … 3x HS Golf Team MVP … 2x PA Regional Qualifier … led HS to Pa. State Championship Game senior year … 2x Colonial League Champion, one time district champion … Morning Call Player of the year … Express Times Player of the Year … Frantz All Area Pitcher of the Year … 3x First-Team All Colonial League Pitcher … 2x as utility, 1x as first base … 2x all area first team, 3x carpenter cup selection. 2019: .468 BA, 1.370 OPS, 17 XBH, 37 RBI – – 10-2 1.53 ERA, 73 IP, 19 BB, 94 K.
Bobby Minotti
Hometown: New Smyrna, Fla.
High School: New Smyrna HS (Fla.)
Travel Team: Power Baseball 2019
Pos: MIF/OF
Ht/Wt: 6’0”/180
Bats/Throws: R/R
Accolades/Awards: 4x Baseball letterman … 2016 E-Cyber Mission Honorable Mention … 2017 & 2018 Perfect Game All American Honorable Mention … member of National Honor Society … ranked top 500 National by Perfect Game … 3x District Champion … WWBA 2x All tournament teams … 2019 New Smyrna HS Scholar Athlete of the Year … honorable mention Florida (FHSBA)
Trey Morgan
Hometown: Hampton, Va.
High School: Hampton HS (Va.)
Travel Team: Old Dominion Hitters
Pos: OF/LHP
Ht/Wt: 5’9”/155
Bats/Throws: L/L
Accolades/Awards: senior season stats: 9-0 with 95k in 49 IP … opponent BA of .138.
Zac Morris
Hometown: Suffolk, Va.
High School: Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Va.)
Travel Team: Old Dominion Hitters
Pos: MIF
Ht/Wt: 5’11”/170
Bats/Throws: R/R
Accolades/Awards: 3x baseball letterman, 2x football letterman … 2x First Team All TCIS Conference Wide Receiver and Placekicker … First Team All-State Receiver … Second Team All-State Placekicker … First Team All TCIS Conference SS, First Team All-State SS, HS MVP Award as a Junior … second team Virginia Pilot All Tidewater Team … Second Team Prep Baseball Report All State Team … Virginian Commonwealth Games Selection … Perfect Game Wood Bat World Series All-Tournament Team … First Team All TCIS Conference … First Team All-State SS … honorable mention Virginia Pilot All-Tidewater Team SS … PBR Honorable Mention SS, Pre-Season All Mid Atlantic Perfect Game.
Justin Starke
Hometown: Prince George, Va.
High School: Prince George HS (Va.)
Travel Team: Virginia Cardinals
Pos: C/CIF
Ht/Wt: 6’3”/185
Bats/Throws: R/R
Accolades/Awards: 4x Baseball letterman … 2017 Conference 12 Player of the year … 2017 first team all-region/all-state … 2017 second team All-Metro … 2018 2nd team all-region … state champion in 2018 … PBR #10 player in the state, #1 Catcher … National Honor Society member.
Cody Willis
Hometown: Powhatan, Va.
High School: Louisburg College, Powhatan (Va.)
Travel Team: Canes North
Pos: 1B/OF
Ht/Wt: 6’3”/230
Bats/Throws: L/R
Accolades/Awards: Four-year High School Letterman … first team all-metro, first-team all-state, first-team all-region … senior year stats: .468 BA, 15 Doubles, 2 HR, 18 RBI, .577 OBP, .806 Slug … 3x Perfect Game Preseason All American Honorable Mention … 3x WWBA All-Tournament Team … A transfer from Louisburg College; freshman averages – .261 Avg., .444 OBP, 3 HR
Zach Wojnarowski
Hometown: Yorktown, Va.
High School: Grafton HS (Va.)
Travel Team: Richmond Braves National
Pos: RHP
Ht/Wt: 5’11”/185
Bats/Throws: R/R
Accolades/Awards: 1x Football Letter at TE/DE … 2x Indoor Track Letter at Shotput … 4x Baseball Letter SS/RHP … 2x All Conference, first Team All region SS 2019 … Daily Press All Star (UTILITY PLAYER) 2019 … Daily Press Player of the week … VHSCA All Star 2019 … finished with .412 Avg., 28 RBI … 2018/2019 Grafton HS Athlete of the Year … National Honor Society … Science Honor Society … Highest Honors all four years.
Matt Zuna
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
High School: Chancellor HS (Va.)
Travel Team: Canes North
Pos: RHP
Ht/Wt: 6’4”/175
Bats/Throws: R/R
Accolades/Awards: 4x baseball letterman … first team all-conference in 2018.
