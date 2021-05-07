Virginia’s List endorses Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor

Virginia’s List, an organization dedicated to electing progressive women to the Virginia General Assembly and statewide elected offices, is endorsing Norfolk Councilmember Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor.

“Andria’s 30 years of leadership experience in the private sector, non-profit arena and local government gives her a unique perspective and will make her a strong voice for solving problems and supporting every Virginian,” said Julie Jakopic, chair of Virginia’s List. “Virginia’s List is proud to support her campaign for lieutenant governor and look forward to her continued work to expand opportunity for all Virginians.”

Virginia’s List formed in 2015 and immediately started raising critical resources to directly support women candidates in Virginia Senate and House of Delegates races across the Commonwealth.

“I’m proud to have the support of Virginia’s List in my run to be Virginia’s first woman lieutenant governor,” McClellan said. “Ensuring women in Virginia have equitable access to opportunity is critical coming out of this pandemic. I look forward to working with Virginia’s List to elect more women across the Commonwealth for many years to come.”

