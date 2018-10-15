Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alum Maj. Christopher Callaway named UNC game Hokie Hero
U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Callaway, a 2004 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in industrial and systems engineering from the College of Engineering and a minor in leadership studies from the Rice Center for Leader Development, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against the University of North Carolina.
The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.
Callaway is serving a year overseas at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, as a civil engineer squadron commander supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. He is responsible for maintaining and constructing buildings on base with 50 Air Force staff and 550 contractors. Additionally, he works with Turkish airmen and NATO members, enabling the alliance.