Virginia offense gets tailbacks Ronnie Walker, Cody Brown back for Week 2
Virginia had two 100-yard rushers in its 34-17 Week 1 win over Richmond, but one of them was quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
Coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings are getting two guys back to add to the running back position group for Week 2’s matchup with Illinois.
Ronnie Walker Jr. and Miami transfer Cody Brown will be available for Saturday’s road opener, Elliott confirmed at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
Senior Perris Jones, in his first career start, had 104 yards on 17 carries and two TDs, one through the air, to complement the 109 yards on 10 rushes from Armstrong, who had a 64-yard TD run in the second quarter.
“I addressed it to the team and challenged the running backs, I said, it’s great to have two 100-yard rushers in a game, but I don’t want my quarterback having to lead the way. I want my running backs to carry the load, and what I want my quarterback to do is keep us right, make us right with his legs,” Elliott said.
Walker, according to Elliott, has been cleared for contact.
“He’s ready to go. Still wouldn’t say he’s 100 percent, but he’s at a point now where structurally he’s good to go. Now it’s just a matter of pushing through just the discomfort of the remaining healing that has to take place. So we’ll see how he does the rest of the week,” Elliott said.
With the additions of Walker and Brown, a four-star prep recruit, the offense now has depth at tailback behind Jones and backup Mike Hollins.