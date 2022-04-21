Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association elects 2022-2023 leaders

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association elected the 2022-2023 slate of officers to its Board of Directors at its annual spring meeting this week.

The Board, comprised of hospital and health system leaders from across the Commonwealth, unanimously elected Clinch Valley Health Chief Executive Officer Peter Mulkey as chair, HCA Healthcare Capital Division President Tim McManus as vice chair, and Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton as secretary-treasurer.

Other Board of Directors officers include Carilion Clinic Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer Steve Arner as the immediate past chair, and VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton.

“We are emerging from two years of confronting a global public health emergency with valuable experience gained and lessons learned, as well as new challenges ahead such as strengthening a depleted health care workforce and shoring up our hospitals, working with partners and stakeholders to enhance our behavioral health system, and preparing for future emergency situations,” said Mulkey. “Since the pandemic began in 2020, Virginia has had more than 1.68 million COVID-19 cases, our hospitals have treated and discharged more than 107,700 patients and have administered more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. As we continue to work together to protect public health and enhance access to care, I am humbled by the faith my colleagues have placed in me to serve as VHHA Board Chair and I pledge to carry on this important work on behalf of the hospital community.”

Traditionally, the election of new Board officers to 12-month terms occurs at the Association’s annual Spring Meeting. During the height of the pandemic, Board officer terms were extended to 18 months in the name of continuity amid the COVID-19 response. The term for 2022-2023 Board of Directors officers will revert to 12 months.

The slate of newly elected VHHA Board of Directors officers elected during the annual Spring Meeting are:

Clinch Valley Health CEO Peter Mulkey , PharmD, MHA, is the new VHHA Board of Directors chair. He began his career at Clinch Valley as a clinical pharmacist, later becoming director of pharmacy and a clinical instructor in the Medical College of Virginia’s Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutics. Mulkey has also previously served as assistant administrator and COO at Clinch Valley. He is a fellow of the American College of Health Executives and in 2018 earned the designation of certified professional in patient safety after completing concentrated educational work with a national patient safety organization.

, PharmD, MHA, is the new VHHA Board of Directors chair. He began his career at Clinch Valley as a clinical pharmacist, later becoming director of pharmacy and a clinical instructor in the Medical College of Virginia’s Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutics. Mulkey has also previously served as assistant administrator and COO at Clinch Valley. He is a fellow of the American College of Health Executives and in 2018 earned the designation of certified professional in patient safety after completing concentrated educational work with a national patient safety organization. Board Vice Chair Tim McManus , FACHE, serves as the president of HCA Healthcare Capital Division overseeing 19 hospitals in four states: Virginia, New Hampshire, Indiana, and Kentucky. McManus has spent more than 25 years working in health care leadership, including previously serving as CEO of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals and CEO of HCA Healthcare Northern Virginia and Reston Hospital Center. He is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

, FACHE, serves as the president of HCA Healthcare Capital Division overseeing 19 hospitals in four states: Virginia, New Hampshire, Indiana, and Kentucky. McManus has spent more than 25 years working in health care leadership, including previously serving as CEO of Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals and CEO of HCA Healthcare Northern Virginia and Reston Hospital Center. He is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. Eric Deaton, chief operating officer of Ballad Health, is the new secretary-treasurer. Deaton has served in leadership roles in Tennessee, Virginia, and South Carolina for about three decades, including previously serving as market president for LifePoint Hospitals and president and CEO of Sovah Health – Danville (then Danville Regional Medical Center). He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

In addition to the board officers, VHHA’s Executive Committee also includes Mary Washington Healthcare President and CEO Dr. Michael P. McDermott, Sentara Leigh Hospital President Joanne Inman, and Valley Health System President and CEO Mark Nantz.

