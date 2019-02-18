Virginia ABC accepting applications for Alcohol Education and Prevention Grants

In an effort to reduce underage and high-risk drinking, the Virginia ABC is now accepting grant applications for the 2019-2020 Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant program.

This is the sixth year ABC is offering grant funding to support the development of alcohol education and prevention programs across the commonwealth. Last year, 15 universities and community organizations across the state were awarded grants ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 to help reduce underage and high-risk drinking in their schools and communities. From social marketing and media campaigns, to parent town hall meetings, statewide initiatives and rejuvenating collegiate education and prevention programming, award recipients proposed creative plans to help improve awareness and prevention of alcohol misuse in their communities.

Successful 2019-2020 grant applicants will present best-practice programs that have a long-lasting impact and encourage partnerships between organizations. Applicants must also address one or more of the following focus areas:

underage drinking prevention

social providing or social hosting prevention

high-risk drinking prevention

Grant requests are limited to a maximum of $10,000. Community coalitions, law enforcement, nonprofits, schools, colleges and universities, faith-based organizations and prevention-related groups are encouraged to apply.

“Supporting and working collaboratively with those who share our mission to ensure safety and promote responsibility allows us to have a greater impact across Virginia,” said ABC Education and Prevention Manager Katie Crumble.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 25. The first step in the application process is mandatory completion of the online application training. Online training instructions and the grant application are located on ABC’s website at www.abc.virginia.gov/education/grants. For more information, visit www.abc.virginia.gov or contact education@abc.virginia.gov.

