VDOT: Motorists need to beware of black ice on Monday night

The Monday snowstorm that placed 10 inches of snow in some areas has left the western part of Virginia. Most roads are in clear to minor condition.

All drivers should be aware of refreezing tonight and into Tuesday morning. Bridges and overpasses will freeze first. Also travelers should be aware of potential icing conditions in higher elevations and mountain ridges.

Travelers are strongly advised to use the Virginia Department of Transportation 511 system at www.511Virginia.org, Downed power lines and downed trees may have closed some roadways or caused delays across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDOT crews will remain on duty tonight to plow and treat roads as needed.

Always drive defensively and use a seatbelt.

Here are the road conditions as of 4:00 p.m. in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County

Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Clear conditions in Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Shenandoah, Warren and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockingham, Frederick and Page counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

