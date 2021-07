Vax the Valley ramps up COVID-19 fight

We talk with Isaac Izzillo from Augusta Medical Group and Laura Lee Wight from the Central Shenandoah Health District about the ongoing Vax the Valley COVID-19 vaccination events and the overall local vaccination effort.