UVA’s Shutler named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

Published Monday, Sep. 30, 2019, 4:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA redshirt junior Colin Shutler (Middleburg, Va.) was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. It marks the second time this season the goalkeeper has taken home the honor.

Shutler and the Virginia defense did not allow goal in two shutout victories over Western Michigan and Notre Dame this past week. Shutler was credited with his NCAA best, sixth and seventh clean sheets of the season. The Cavaliers haven’t conceded a goal in the last 447 minutes of action and set a school record for fewest goals allowed (1) through eight games.

Against Notre Dame, Shutler made a save in each half, including a close range shot in the 67th minute to keep the contest scoreless. The Cavaliers scored a little over two minutes later on a Joe Bell penalty kick that proved to be the difference in the game.

Shutler leads the nation in goals against average (0.12), save percentage (.950) and shutouts (7). He moved into a tie for eighth in UVA history with 15 career shutouts.

The ACC weekly award is Shulter’s fourth of his career and he is the second Cavalier to be recognized this season (Donasiyano – Sept. 3).

The Cavaliers are back in action on Tuesday night when they host George Washington at Klöckner Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on ACCNX.