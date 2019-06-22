UVA’s Kelley, Munera named to ACC Women’s Tennis All-Academic Team
UVA senior Meghan Kelley (Falmouth, Maine) and freshman Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) have been named to the ACC Women’s Tennis All-Academic team.
To be eligible for consideration for the All-ACC Academic Team, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average during his or her academic career. Selection is based on a combination of athletic and academic achievement through the current season.
Kelley earned All-ACC first team honors for the first time in her career and was named the ITA Atlantic Region Senior Player of the Year and Most Improved Senior Player after posting a 24-15 record that included a 10-4 mark at the top of the lineup in ACC play. She earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Women’s Singles Championship for the first time in her career and attained a career-high singles ranking of No. 20 this season.
Munera went 17-9 in singles play in her first year with the Cavaliers and earned a berth in the NCAA Women’s Doubles Championships with Kelley as the duo went 13-4. She and Kelley claimed the ITA Atlantic Region Championship and won the consolation bracket at the ITA National Fall Championship.
The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released at a later date.
