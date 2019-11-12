UVA Basketball: UNC game moved to Sunday, Dec. 8

The UVA Basketball home game against UNC will be played Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. and broadcast on ACC Network, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.

This game was previously listed to be played on Saturday, Dec. 7. The weekend of Dec. 6-8 will feature seven conference match-ups, including six to be broadcast on ACCN.

All four schools that remain in contention for the ACC Football Coastal Division championship will play men’s basketball games on Friday, Dec. 6 or Sunday, Dec. 8, while Clemson, the ACC Football Atlantic Division champion, will play on Sunday, thus avoiding a conflict with the ACC Football Championship game, which will be played Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO TICKET HOLDERS: Dec. 7 is printed on the tickets that have been distributed for the North Carolina-Virginia men’s basketball game. All tickets for this game will be valid on Dec. 8 and no action is required for those holding tickets to the UNC-UVA men’s basketball game.

For information about men’s basketball tickets, fans are encouraged to contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-8821 or by email at uvatickets@virginia.edu.

