UVA Basketball: Ty Jerome named to Cousy Award Watch List

UVA basketball’s Ty Jerome (New Rochelle, N.Y.) was one of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2019 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday (Oct. 15).

Named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 16th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Jerome earned All-ACC third-team honors as a sophomore in 2017-18, helping the ACC champion Virginia to a school record 31-3 record and first No. 1 ranking since 1982. Jerome averaged 10.6 points overall and tied for the team-high at 12.4 points per game during league play. He led the Cavaliers in assists (132) and steals (55). Jerome netted a career-high 31 points against Boston College and was named to the All-ACC Tournament second team.

Cousy played for Holy Cross from 1946-1950 winning an NCAA Championship in 1947. He was named a Consensus First-Team All-American in 1950. His success continued at the professional level as a six-time NBA Champion (1957, 1959-1963), NBA Most Valuable Player (1957) and 13-time NBA All-Star (1951-63). In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2019 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2019 Bob Cousy Award will be presented at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles on Friday, April 12, 2019. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

2019 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Candidates

Jared Harper, Auburn

Ky Bowman, Boston College

Tre Jones, Duke

Josh Perkins, Gonzaga

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Tremont Waters, LSU

Markus Howard, Marquette

Jon Elmore, Marshall

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Cody Martin, Nevada

Ahmad Carver, Old Dominion

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s

Alex Robinson, TCU

Jordan Bone, Tennessee

Jaylen Hands, UCLA

Jahvon Quinerly, Villanova

Ty Jerome, Virginia

Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech

