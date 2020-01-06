UVA alum Justin Anderson signs with Brooklyn Nets
Virginia Basketball alum Justin Anderson is back in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets formally announced the signing of Anderson, a four-year NBA veteran, to a 10-day contract on Monday.
The 6’5” guard had played with the Raptors 905 in the NBA G League after being waived by the Washington Wizards in training camp.
In 13 G League games, Anderson averaged 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes per contest.
Anderson, who left Virginia after his junior season in 2015 and was a first-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has averaged 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in his NBA career, which has included stops in Dallas, Philadelphia and Atlanta.
Anderson will join former UVA teammate Joe Harris (14.6 ppg, 47.0% FG, 42.7% 3FG) on the Nets, who are currently 16-18 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
Story by Chris Graham
