Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips | Monday Horse Racing Best Bets

Andy Newton
Last updated:

Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Monday 27th June, come across the English meetings at Windsor, Musselburgh, Pontefract and Southwell (jumping). See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.

Yesterday we saw Hophornbeam (1st 5/4) and Kind Gesture (1st 2/5) win for this feature.

Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca
@ 10/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

 

Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Monday 27th June 2022

We get the new week going with afternoon cards at Southwell (jumps) and Pontefract, while Windsor and Musselburgh race this evening on the flat.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1.00 Southwell

SERJEANT PAINTER @ 11/10 with 888Sport
Easy 8 length winner here at Southwell last time out. Up 7lbs for that success but looked to have a bit up his sleeve that day and we know this track suits. Can go well again for the Ben Pauling yard.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.15 Pontefract

ELEGANT ERIN @ 6/4 with 888Sport
Flying high at the moment  – winning her last three. The last of those came here at Pontefract off just a 6lb lower mark. Graham Lee has ridden her the last three times too and remains in the saddle. The four-timer is very much on the cards.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.30 Southwell

GLAJOU @ 2/5 with 888Sport
Not the best of races – Selling Hurdle – but the Paul Nicholls runner seems to have a bit in-hand on these terms at the weights. Is rated 109 and the clear best in the race and is actually off level weights with most and even getting 6lbs from some. If running to form should be hard to beat.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.45 Pontefract

CHANGING COLOURS @ 1/2 with 888Sport
A rare runner at the track for trainer Charlie Appleby, but with William Buick also making the trip up to ride then this Godolphin runner looks the one to beat here. A good 2 length winner at Haydock the last day too on only his second career run so should have a lot more to come.

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on AugustaFreePress giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.