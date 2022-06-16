Tides made comeback, couldn’t keep lead in second straight loss

The Norfolk Tides (30-32) were defeated by the Syracuse Mets (23-38), 5-4, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides have lost four of their last five games.

Syracuse scored first for a second consecutive night, but not until the fourth inning. JT Riddle led the inning off with a double, then scored on an RBI double by Luke Ritter to make it 1-0, Mets.

The Mets scored a second run in the fifth when Mark Vientos hit a solo home run, doubling Syracuse’s lead. It was the third home run for Vientos through two games this series.

Norfolk took their first lead of the series in the bottom of the fifth by scoring three runs. Cody Roberts led the rally with a solo home run to score the first run. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, the Tides tied the game on a fielder’s choice error. The go-ahead run scored on a wild pitch, giving Norfolk the 3-2 lead.

Syracuse tied the game in the top of the seventh when Ritter reached on a throwing error, scoring Riddle. They took the lead in the top of the eighth when Travis Blankenhorn hit an RBI single, then added another insurance run later making it 5-3, Mets.

Gunnar Henderson blasted his first home run at Harbor Park in the ninth inning but it wasn’t enough to spark a second rally, as the Tides lost, 5-4. Tomorrow, game three of the series will feature LHP DL Hall (1-2, 4.10) starting for the Tides, while LHP Nate Fisher (0-0, 5.40) will make the start for Syracuse. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

