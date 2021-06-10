The Paramount Theater and Virginia Film Festival Presents ‘When My Time Comes’ on July 15

The Paramount Theater and The Virginia Film Festival partner to bring to screen “When My Time Comes,” the 2021 documentary on Diane Rehm’s investigation on the right-to-die movement in America, on Thursday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

There will be a post-film discussion with Rehm, director Joe Fab and executive producer Diane Naughton.

After the death of her beloved husband, John Rehm, to Parkinson’s disease, Peabody Award-winning journalist Diane Rehm began to examine physician-assisted dying laws. Interweaving the Rehms’ experience with those of other patients and families from across the U.S. along with expert opinion, this documentary feature offers a moving and informative examination of the right to die movement and the facts and misinformation surrounding this controversial practice.

Rehm will sign copies of When My Time Comes, the book that inspired the documentary, in the Ballroom following the event. Copies of When My Time Comes can be purchased on-site in the main Lobby prior to and after the screening.

Thank you to New Dominion Bookshop for their support of the book sales and signing.

The screening and discussion of “When My Time Comes” is supported by VPM PBS.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.

