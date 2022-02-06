Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Feb. 7-11

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Shoulder closures for sign work between intersections with Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 57 including exit 55 ramps, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 186 to 191 including exit 188 and 191 ramps, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 204 to 206 including Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound right-lane closures for pavement work, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Northbound and southbound off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures for sign work just south of I-64 interchange at Lexington, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Shoulder closures for sign work between Route F-740 (McCorkle Drive Extended) and Route 11 interchange, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours due to interchange improvements. Estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for maintenance of bridge over East Branch of Strait Creek, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 213 to 214, northbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 11 at exit 213, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 224 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Lewis Creek, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 233, southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 3.

*NEW* Route 646 (Fadley Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 752 (Naked Creek Hollow Road) and Route 698 (Summit Church Road) for tree-trimming operations, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through February 11.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 237, southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 245, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over railway, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound left lane closure between Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road) for soil boring operations, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW Mile marker 283, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for pipe repairs, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, February 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree-trimming operations, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 315 to 314, southbound – Right shoulder closures for brush cutting, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 647 (Aylor Road) – New portion of roadway open between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 1025 (Harmon Place). Be alert for traffic-pattern change. Roadway realignment is part of Fairfax Pike reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound single-lane closures just east of Route 340 interchange for maintenance of bridges over Route 615 and railway, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) and Route 621 (Chilly Hollow Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single-lane closures between Route 682 (Trenary Road) and Route 630 (Iron Rail Lane) for inspection of bridges over railway, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, February 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 14 to 13 including exit 13, westbound – Shoulder closures for sign work on I-66 and interchange off-ramp, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, February 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Shoulder closures for sign work between I-66 interchange and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

