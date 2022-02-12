Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 14-18

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Exit 55, eastbound and westbound – Exit ramp shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Exit 188B, southbound – Exit ramp shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 195, southbound – Exit ramp shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Eastbound shoulder and right-turn lane closure just east of I-81 interchange for utility work, Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements. Estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for maintenance of bridge over East Branch of Strait Creek, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 212 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for bridge-approach repairs at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 3.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 249, northbound – Be alert for work vehicles near shoulders for survey operations, Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 250 including Exit 243 and 247 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spottswood Trail) – Shoulder closures for sign work just west of Greene County line, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 257 (Dinkel Avenue) – Shoulder closures for sign work just west of Route 11 (Valley Pike), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Southbound shoulder closure just north of Grottoes town limits for utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 726 (Landing Lane) and Route 615 (Riverbend Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 298 including Exit 298 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 319 to 323 including Exit 321 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for sign work just south of Route 633 (Klines Mill Road), Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 735 (Salem Church Road) and Route 633 (Klines Mill Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 near Winchester city limits, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through February 18.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 678 (Burnt Chimney Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), Monday to Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) and Route 743 (Flint Ridge Lane), Monday to Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 657 (Senseny Road) – Shoulder closures for sign work just west of Route 1243 (Atoka Drive), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 672 (Hopewell Road) – Shoulder closures for sign work between I-81 and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 1315 (Oak Side Lane) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 1316 (Redwood Lane), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through February 24.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound single-lane closures between Route 638 (Howellsville Road) and Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) for maintenance of Shenandoah River bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Possible shoulder closures for litter pickup, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.

*NEW* Exit 6, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign work on I-66 and interchange off-ramp, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 679 (Catlett Mountain Road) for maintenance of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

