Stafford County: Authorities ask for public help in locating missing teenager

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 13-year-old juvenile.

Makayla Edwards was last seen on Sunday at Stonegate Apartments in North Stafford. She was last seen wearing a Looney Tunes hoodie, Adidas sweatpants and green Crocs.

If you have any information, please call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

Like this: Like Loading...