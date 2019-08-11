Squirrels swept by Baysox in Saturday doubleheader

The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell, 1-0, to the Bowie Baysox in Game One of Saturday’s double-header at The Diamond despite Caleb Baragar’s first career complete game before dropping Game Two, 5-3, despite Heliot Ramos’ home run, Joey Bart’s three hits.

They were the ninth and 10th consecutive home losses for Richmond (42-74, 19-31). The shutout loss to Bowie in Game One (64-53, 334-15) was the 15th shutout loss of the season for the Flying Squirrels.

The 8,689 fans at The Diamond was the fourth-largest crowd of the season.

GAME ONE

Baragar (Loss, 3-5) allowed just one unearned run on three in seven innings, striking out five and walking one for his first career complete game.

The Baysox scored the game’s lone run in the sixth. After an error by Ryan Howard allowed Cedric Mullins to reach, Jesmuel Valentin laced a two-out, RBI double to left field to break the scoreless tie.

Ramos finished the game 2-for-4, recording his first career Double-A hit with a single in the fifth inning.

Dean Kremer (Win, 9-4) struck out a season-high 10 batters in five scoreless innings before Luis Gonzalez and Cristian Alvarado (Save, 7) finished off the shutout.

Jacob Heyward drew his 63rd walk of the season in the fourth inning to set a new franchise record for walks in a single season.

GAME TWO

Sean Hjelle (Loss, 0-1) struck out two batters in a perfect first inning, ultimately retiring the first nine batters he faced in his Double-A debut.

The Flying Squirrels jumped in front in the third when Ramos blasted a two-run home run to left-center field. It was the first home run at the Double-A level for Ramos.

Bowie scored five runs on four hits against Hjelle in the fifth to pull in front. With the bases loaded and one out, Willy Yahn cut Richmond’s lead in half with an RBI infield single before Mason McCoy followed with a three-run double down the left-field line. Carlos Perez capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to put the Baysox up, 5-2.

Hjelle allowed five runs on five hits in five innings, striking out four while tying a career high with three walks.

The Flying Squirrels battled back in the seventh. After Ramos singled to lead off the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, Bart drove him in with an RBI single through the left side.

Following a pitching change, Heyward drew his fifth walk of the double-header to bring the potential tying run to the plate. Zack Muckenhirn (Save, 4) recorded the final out to secure the twin bill sweep for Bowie.

Bart finished the game 3-for-4 after notching his first Double-A hit with a single in the third inning.

The Flying Squirrels finish their series with the Bowie Baysox on Sunday when right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (6-5, 4.44 ERA) is slated to face left-hander Zac Lowther (12-5, 2.72 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 12:05 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, the first 1,000 fans 14 and younger to arrive at The Diamond will receive a miniature horse bobblehead. Gates open at Noon.

Sunday is “Once Upon a Time Day” featuring Lucky Star. Dress as your favorite storybook character and let your imagination run wild as Lucky Star the miniature horse performs his amazing tricks on the field during the game.

Every Sunday in Funnville, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 p.m. presented by Nesquik. Fans can enter the field through the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout.

Kids 14 and younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games in Funnville presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

