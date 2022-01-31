Smith House Galleries announces February exhibition

Arts Council of the Valley opens a new Smith House Galleries exhibition of paintings by Justin Poole with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley Feb. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The opening reception, sponsored by Kristen and Michael Drueen, also features mandolin music by Perry Blosser. Travels: A Visual Diary runs through Feb. 25, with in-person visits Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Feb. 21).

The exhibition will also be available online at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition. Smith House Galleries is supported in part by ACV’s 2022 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.

Poole, who is largely self-taught, honed his drawing and painting skills while observing and sketching the works of the masters at several European art museums.

“This show is a visual diary of my experiences traveling,” he said. “Some of the works are cityscapes of places in Europe and Morocco, which avid travelers might readily recognize. Yet others are of more intimate, or out of the way places.

“Each of these pictures has a story,” Poole added. “For people who have traveled to these places, I hope this show evokes happy memories. For those who have not traveled extensively, I hope these works spark their interest and cause them to seek out adventures of their own.”

Poole is associate professor of theater and the theater program director for Eastern Mennonite University, where he has also taught art history. He is the Artist-In-Residence at Asbury United Methodist Church, where he manages the gallery space and seeks to integrate art and faith.