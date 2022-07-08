Six runs in first two innings enough for Norfolk Tides to put away Jacksonville
The Norfolk Tides (40-41) held off the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (43-38), 7-5, in a win Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Tides scored six runs in the first two innings, leading the way to their second straight win..
Three runs were scored right off the bat for the Tides in the first. Gunnar Henderson laced an RBI single to spark the offensive surge, which registerd a 101 MPH exit velocity. Norfolk would go on to load the bases, where Richie Martin walked in a run. The final run scored on an RBI single by Rylan Bannon to take an initial 3-0 lead.
The Tides would score another three runs in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead. Terrin Vavra knocked an RBI single, then scored on a double by Jordan Westburg. He would score when Kyle Stowers knocked Westburg in on a single to double the Tides lead.
Jacksonville put their first runner on in the third inning, who went on to score. Ryan Lavarnway walked with one out, then reached third on a double by Luis Aviles. Lavarnway scored on a sacrifice fly by Brian Miller to score their first run. Two more runs would score for them in the fourth when Peyton Burdick launched a two-run homer off the left-field foul pole. That put the Tides lead at 6-3.
One more run would score for Jacksonville in the sixth when Lewin Diaz hit a solo home run. That would be the final run allowed by Chris Vallimont, who earned his second consecutive win after lasting 6.0 innings. All four runs he allowed were earned, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out five.
The Tides scored one more run when Martin hit an RBI single in the ninth to give Norfolk seven runs. Jacksonville did score a run the ninth themselves, but couldn’t complete the combeack, losing 7-5. Tomorrow the Tides have yet to announce a starter, while RHP Nick Neidert (1-0, 1.80) will make the start for Jacksonville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.